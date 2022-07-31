'The heat makes everything worse:' Groups reach out to help those experiencing homelessness during heat wave

www.yakimaherald.com
Evacuation notices in effect as Cow Canyon Fire grows north of Naches
Updates on this story available here. Updated 8:15 p.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,000 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches in the Wenas area. The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. Department of Natural...
Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police
Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
Updated 7 a.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,500 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. A Thursday morning update from fire officials said about 50 structures are threatened and covered by evacuation orders.
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
Letter: Bargs grateful for community's outpouring of support
To our Yakima community — Your response in the wake of Wendy Baker’s death has been beautiful and truly overwhelming. We could not have imagined the level of love and support you have given us as we navigate life after this horrific tragedy. To everyone who attended the...
Letter: Maybe it was just our turn to accept help
To the editor — I would like to tell you of a recent adventure in the life of a senior citizen. My husband and were driving to find the office of Spectrum. After about 45 minutes of no luck, we spotted the office of Fox 41. Since it is our favorite TV channel, we knew we would find friendly folks, and we did.
No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss
SELAH — A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a “total loss” after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
Firefighters responding to human-caused fires on Naches, Cle Elum ranger districts
A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25. All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Evacuation notices lifted in Vantage, cabin lost in wildfire as part of Vantage Highway closed
Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday. One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres and 18% contained on Wednesday morning, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79
Lettene (Tina) McEntire Ekenbarger Janssen, 79, of Yakima died Wednesday, July 27, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com.
nbcrightnow.com
Watershed brings concerns of heat exhaustion, heat stroke
QUINCY, Wash. - Watershed brings thousands of people out to The Gorge Amphitheater each year. With the event being held in the middle of a heat wave, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are real concerns. The CEO of the local hospital Quincy Medical Center, Glenda Bishop, wants to remind people...
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
NW News Network
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
Wanda Joy Gibbs
Wanda Joy Gibbs, 67, of Yakima died Saturday, July 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
