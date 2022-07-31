Community forum to look at new Vienna police headquarters

sungazette.news
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
sungazette.news
Vienna finalizes street-renaming effort with new signage
Vienna officials have replaced street signs on the former Wade Hampton Drive with new ones reading “Liberty Lane.”. The switch was done in early July “with little fanfare” (as requested by residents), town officials said in the government’s monthly newsletter. The short street was known until...
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
sungazette.news
Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
NBC12
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County. Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley,...
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
sungazette.news
Historical Society to zero in on ‘Jewish Arlington’
The Arlington Historical Society will host a program on “Jewish Arlington: 1900-1940” both online and in person on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Speaker Jessica Kaplan will share her research about Jewish merchants, families and community-builders in the county. “Like other immigrant groups, Jews faced special difficulties...
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials urging vigilance against invasive pest
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
fox5dc.com
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
WTOP
3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg
Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
sungazette.news
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
sungazette.news
Vienna OKs business licenses, notes milestone anniversaries
The Vienna town government recent approved license for the following local businesses:. Arch and Beauty Studio (beauty salon), 226 Maple Ave., W.; Bea’s Party Rentals (party rentals), 1213 Ware St., S.W.; Julie Simser (massage therapy), 370 Maple Ave., W.; Nouma LLC (consultant), 310 George St., S.W.; and Vienna Matclub (non-profit), 228 Dominion Road, N.E.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
sungazette.news
Online forum to focus on So. Four Mile Run Drive
An online community forum sponsored by the Arlington County government will provide feedback to and accept comments from local residents about the ongoing effort to provide traffic-calming and safety initiatives on South Four Mile Run Drive. The Aug. 4 meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and will provide updated designs...
