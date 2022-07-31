2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Adam Scott Comes Undone In Detroit

Betrayal is in the air, but did we really expect anything less from The Challenge: USA?. This week’s episode highlighted the issues that can come with having undying loyalty to an alliance. After all, only one can be crowned winner of The Challenge: USA, and if getting closer to victory means cutting off allies sooner rather than later, then, unfortunately, some of your favorites have to get a little blood on their hands. But how soon is too soon?

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO