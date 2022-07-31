$7.3M Boerne ranch battles scorching heat with its own lazy river

www.mysanantonio.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
MySanAntonio
J Kuper is third generation of his family to lead the luxury real estate firm Kuper Sotheby’s
J Kuper’s uncle and grandfather, both named Charles, founded the real estate firm in 1972 that would become Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. But it was his grandmother, Kathleen, who steered the firm toward its specialty on luxury homes. “She dominated the whole deal,” Kuper said. “Our firm is...
mycurlyadventures.com
12+ Romantic Things to Do & Date Ideas in Boerne TX for Couples
With its location near the water, the rolling Texas Hill Country, and everything from wine bars to chef-prepared cuisine and shopping, it’ll be easy to brainstorm memorable date ideas and things to do in Boerne TX. Whether you’re looking to experience something new or quality time together on a Texas-centered getaway, Boerne is a great vacation destination if you’re looking for romantic things to do for couples! To take full advantage of all the fun there is to have in Boerne, book a room at the Kendall Hotel!
Weston Urban unveils designs for 16-story downtown San Antonio tower
The vibrant new hotel will revive two historic buildings.
9 super sweet San Antonio chocolate chip cookies that make the perfect treat
Don't forget a glass of milk!
Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock reopens after 1,400-acre wildfire
The wildfire was burning north of Fredericksburg.
Meet Hulk Hogan, attend a film fest, other things to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 6:56 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
San Marcos breaks ground on 330-unit luxury apartment community
A new community is headed to San Marcos.
1 Person Dead After Car Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police reported that 1 person was killed in a car accident on Highway 281 north of downtown. The incident took place a little after 12:15 PM on Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway – between St. Mary’s and Easy Josephine streets.
San Antonio alters Broadway plan as hopeful compromise with TxDOT
TxDOT says it's still open to conversations.
A 300-foot stretch of new road links Walzem Road with Gulf Shores
A 300-foot stretch of new road linking Walzem to Gulf Shores in the Ventura neighborhood opens access for emergency services in that neighborhood.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
