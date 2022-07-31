ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch

By Madalyn Mendoza
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Build A Bear Workshop#Launch Party#Downtown San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend

Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy