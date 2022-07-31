Report: Chicago Bears coaching staff rubbing important player the wrong way

www.chicitysports.com
The Bears aren’t good at winning the coaches know nothing about it and management can’t even dream of it good players can’t waste too much time in Chicago unless there’s a lot of money for your time wasted!
Fields, offense show improvement in Bears practice on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears were back on the practice field for training camp on Wednesday.CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at Halas Hall to learn the latest on the team.After some struggles on Tuesday, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense definitely had more success on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus was especially pleaded with their work in the two-minute drill when Fields led the offense down for a field goal."It's tough because you want to know everything right now," Fields said. "You want to be successful at everything right now. So it's really just knowing that there's going to be...
Bears prepare for first training camp practice in pads
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Entering Week 2 of training camp, the Chicago Bears are preparing to put on the pads for Tuesday and Wednesday of practice.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek was at Halas Hall on Monday to get the latest updates from the team.Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher said it felt like the first day of school. Head coach Matt Eberflus said this is when you start to see players rise and fall within training camp.The Bears offense was still very much a work in progress as a lot of young players are still learning the new offensive scheme. The team is also still adding plays to the playbook.There was also no update on the status of linebacker Roquan Smith who has not been practicing. Eberflus said he didn't have an update on the contract negotiations with Smith, but said the linebacker has been a professional, sitting in on meetings and been helping out with the younger players.The Bears first preseason game is set for Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
WATCH: Bears press conferences from seventh training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday for their second consecutive padded practice of the summer. There were plenty of storylines from Day 7, which included an improved performance by the offense following a brutal outing on Tuesday. The offense still has plenty of work to do, but they’re showing progress.
Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers
The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker room has something special.
