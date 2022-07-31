ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Chicago Bears coaching staff rubbing important player the wrong way

By Jordan Sigler
chicitysports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.chicitysports.com

Comments / 5

freedoms heartbeat
3d ago

The Bears aren’t good at winning the coaches know nothing about it and management can’t even dream of it good players can’t waste too much time in Chicago unless there’s a lot of money for your time wasted!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp

Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
Golf Digest

Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?

As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rubbing#Coaching#American Football
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."

Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Fields, offense show improvement in Bears practice on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears were back on the practice field for training camp on Wednesday.CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at Halas Hall to learn the latest on the team.After some struggles on Tuesday, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense definitely had more success on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus was especially pleaded with their work in the two-minute drill when Fields led the offense down for a field goal."It's tough because you want to know everything right now," Fields said. "You want to be successful at everything right now. So it's really just knowing that there's going to be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bears prepare for first training camp practice in pads

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Entering Week 2 of training camp, the Chicago Bears are preparing to put on the pads for Tuesday and Wednesday of practice.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek was at Halas Hall on Monday to get the latest updates from the team.Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher said it felt like the first day of school. Head coach Matt Eberflus said this is when you start to see players rise and fall within training camp.The Bears offense was still very much a work in progress as a lot of young players are still learning the new offensive scheme. The team is also still adding plays to the playbook.There was also no update on the status of linebacker Roquan Smith who has not been practicing. Eberflus said he didn't have an update on the contract negotiations with Smith, but said the linebacker has been a professional, sitting in on meetings and been helping out with the younger players.The Bears first preseason game is set for Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy