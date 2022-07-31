Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer

A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin.

On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as a store clerk. Investigators believe she may be in the Biloxi area.

Eakin is a white female, age 27, 5’9″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

“We hope somebody will call Kaitlyn and tell her she is on Crime Stoppers and convince her to turn herself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. She can go to the substation on Washington Avenue in St. Martin, the Vancleave substation, or the main office in Pascagoula,” officials posted on the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or by calling 1-877-787-5898.