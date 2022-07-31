ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gina Rodriguez celebrates 38th birthday by revealing she’s pregnant with first child

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASU0U_0gzS8Y4n00

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has celebrated her 38th birthday by announcing that she is pregnant with her first child.

Rodriguez shared the news with her fans via a short Instagram montage that also featured her husband, actor Joe LoCicero, 35.

The video captured several romantic moments shared between the couple and concluded with a tearful clip of the pair holding up a up a positive pregnancy test.

Posting on Instagram, Rodriguez captioned the post: “This birthday hits different.”

Messages of congratulation from fans and famous friends of the couple flooded the comments section underneath the post.

Brittany Snow, best known for her role in the Pitch Perfect franchise, wrote: “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE”.

And Jaime Camil, Gina’s Jane the Virgin co-star, commented: “My heart is bursting for you two.”

Meanwhile, Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks added: “Welcome to the club mama!!!”

The star-studded list of well-wishers also included actor Viola Davis, Dancing With The Stars professional Derek Hough, singer Jordin Sparks, and actor Arielle Kebbel.

In 2016, Rodriguez told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearence on her show that she wants a baby “so bad”.

“But I don’t want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation,” she said.

“I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt.”

In a nod to the twin babies she worked with on Jane the Virgi n, she said: “I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like ‘Ahh! Come here, baby!’”

She met LoCicero while working on the show in 2016, after he appeared in a guest role as a stripper.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Brittany Snow
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Arielle Kebbel
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Virgin#Pitch Perfect#Orange Is The New Black
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy