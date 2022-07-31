NYPD: Man wanted for attempting to rape woman in Bushwick

longisland.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
2 men shot, 1 critically in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody: NYPD
A person of interest is in custody after a Brooklyn shooting left one man critically wounded in the head and another shot in the arm on Wednesday.
Elmont man accused of stealing 10-year-old niece's inheritance
According to the Queen's DA, 51-year-old Wagner Recio used fake records to assume ownership of a Queens home he jointly owned with his late brother.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl grazed by BB in Brooklyn: NYPD
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the girl was grazed on the hand. They later issued a correction stating that the victim was grazed on the head. The story below has been updated to reflect that. — BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl was grazed on the head by a BB in Brooklyn on […]
NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say
The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said. The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.
NYPD seeks suspect in 2 unprovoked attacks
The NYPD is looking for a suspect in two unprovoked attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan that took place two weeks apart.
VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots fleeing driver, victim dies five days later
A man shot trying to drive away from a street argument in the Bronx died five days later, police said Wednesday. Cops released surveillance video of the now-fatal shooting Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the gunman. Travis Griffiths, 19, was shot in the head about 4:30 a.m. on July 22 on Claremont Parkway near Webster Ave. in Claremont. Medics rushed ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother makes heart-wrenching plea in search of missing Brooklyn teen
The mother of a missing 14-year-old made a heart-wrenching plea Wednesday night, as volunteers handed out missing person fliers near her home in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.
News 12
Police make arrests in Brooklyn McDonald's shooting
The NYPD has made two arrest linked to the Brooklyn McDonald's shooting Monday. Police say Michael Morgan, 20, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of a McDonald’s worker. Police also arrested Camellia Dunlap, 18, and she was charged...
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing wallet at Patchogue store
According to police, the man stole the wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St., on July 30.
fox5ny.com
Bottle-wielding assailant attacked woman walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a 32-year-old woman walking her dog on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month. The victim, who had a dog on a leash, was about to open the front door of an apartment building on Bushwick Avenue near Troutman Street in Bushwick at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when a woman suddenly dashed up behind her, slammed the door shut, and hit her on the shoulder with a bottle, police said.
Neighbor: Man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter in 2019 had a short temper
A community is in shock after a mother and her boyfriend were charged in connection to the death of the mother’s daughter nearly three years ago.
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
News 12
Prosecutor’s office: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting at NJ deli
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 17-year-old from Trenton has been arrested and charged in the death of a 54-year-old man inside a deli. Police responded to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. on June 6 around 6 a.m., where they found two brothers with gunshot wounds. Officials say they had been held up by the 17-year-old, who pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money.
Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
Comments / 0