Church leader accused of abusing kids in Norwalk faces new charges in Bridgeport

Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
NJ man faces charges for OSHA violations related to death of worker in Poughkeepsie
A New Jersey man is facing charges, and his construction company is being hit with OSHA violations following the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie.
Register Citizen
Norwalk man accepts 90-day jail sentence in return for probation program
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accepted 90 days in jail in exchange for getting felony charges against him dropped. Braulio Gonzalez, 24, accepted the nearly three-month jail sentence as a part of an offer made by Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. Under...
CT man admits to spending 20 years living under a stolen identity
A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty to identity theft charges after spending about 20 years living under the stolen identity of another living person, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Woman From Stratford Admits Committing Fraud While Awaiting Sentencing In Other Case
A 32-year-old former Farifield County resident pleaded guilty to a health care fraud offense that she committed while waiting to be sentenced for a separate health care fraud charge. Nicole Steiner, a former Stratford resident, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday, July 29, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United...
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
NBC Connecticut
5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport
Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out
Fairfield police identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in the crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.
Police: Arrest made in Friday shooting of women in car
The Peekskill Police Department has released new details about two recent shootings.
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
Elmont man accused of stealing 10-year-old niece's inheritance
According to the Queen's DA, 51-year-old Wagner Recio used fake records to assume ownership of a Queens home he jointly owned with his late brother.
Police: Man dies following assault at Middletown gas station; suspect charged
Middletown police say a man has died after he was assaulted at a gas station last week.
Peekskill police: Man arrested in shooting of women in car; suspect sought in 2nd shooting
The Peekskill Police Department gave an update on two shootings that took place in the city.
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County
Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced for laundering money in romance, lottery scams, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Wednesday for laundering money obtained from lottery and romance schemes, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said the schemes defrauded mostly elderly victims across the country of millions of dollars. Stanley Pierre,...
Authorities in Orange County make 5 illegal firearm arrests
A new push to crack down on illegal firearms and gun violence has resulted in five arrests in six days.
