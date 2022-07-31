northplattepost.com
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
Kearney Hub
Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire in western Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering. Four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening. The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon....
klkntv.com
Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 15K acres burn in Carter Canyon due to lightning
GERING, Neb. — A fire in the Carter Canyon has caused over 30 volunteer fire departments and around 200 firefighters to work in Gering through the weekend and into Monday. Nebraska Forest Service Public Information Officer Ben Bohall said they received the fire call Saturday evening. “We have confirmed...
1011now.com
Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33% contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire. According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon. A total...
York News-Times
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
KSNB Local4
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotts Bluff, Kimball, and Banner Counties
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scotts Bluff,. Kimball, Banner, Goshen, and Laramie County until 4:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area 34 miles northwest of Kimball moving east at 30 miles per hour. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
News Channel Nebraska
Long-time Leyton School teacher dies
DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
Scotts Bluff Natl. Mon. to present "From Wagons to Wagons: the Studebaker Story"
Gering, NE – Did you know that before the Studebaker company began building automobiles, they built wagons?. Come join monument volunteer Jerry Lucas at the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. for this FREE program. We will take a closer look at the Studebaker family’s history and ability to succeed through adaptation and innovation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors to the visitor center theater. The Scotts Bluff National Monument outdoor amphitheater is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Panhandle man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute Meth
Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced that Stetson Reinick, 35, was sentenced July 26, 2022, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Reinick to 110 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
