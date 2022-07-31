SUNDAY FORECAST: Morning rain expected to clear after noon

ktul.com
Hot morning in Green County, scattered showers possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You can't help but notice the heat when you walk out of your house this morning, but there is an approaching boundary that could bring some relief in the way of cloud cover or maybe even a scattered shower. There remains a chance Thursday morning...
EMSA issues fourth medical heat alert of the year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has announced the issuing of the fourth medical heat alert of 2022. They responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 4 p.m. today. So far, two of those resulted in patients being transported to the hospital. EMSA is strongly recommending that everyone take...
Broken Arrow announces widening of New Orleans Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow City Council met on August 1 and awarded the contract for the New Orleans Street Widening project. The project will include widening New Orleans between 209th and 215th to three or four lanes with curb and gutter, concrete and sidewalk trail, enclosed storm sewer, and pedestrian signal updates.
City of Jenks to close some lanes for road, curb repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Public Works will be closing some lanes Tuesday for road and curb repairs that are expected to take one week to finish. Starting at 9 a.m., both westbound lanes of Main Street just west of Elwood Avenue will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted...
1 dead after crash on Highway 169 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a driver died Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 169. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 near 31st. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway, and the driver of a white vehicle must not have noticed and slammed on their brakes, losing control and crashing their driver's side into the rear of the black SUV.
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
Body of Henryetta man recovered after boat, trailer found abandoned
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 66-year-old man of Henryetta died on Lake Eufaula at Gentry Creek Park in McIntosh County on August 1 around 3:30 p.m. according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. David Duvall was recovered on August 2 around 6 a.m. Officials were made aware of an abandoned boat...
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
Suspects caught after afternoon on the run in Pawnee County
CLEVELAND, Okla. (KTUL) — "We were going into town, and we saw the police chasing an SUV," said Robert Nishimuta. An SUV that would later wind up not far away at all from Nishimuta's home, down near the edge of Keystone lake. When wreckers pulled it up to the...
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
Saint Francis to hold Kids Mini Triathlon for first time in 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital is bringing back its Kids Mini Triathlon for the first time since the pandemic began. This event, for children ages 6 to 13, features three indoor activities: swimming, cycling, and running. Proceeds from this event benefit The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis.
Novavax now available through Tulsa Health Department
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Tulsa Health Department. The recently approved Novavax vaccine is for adults aged 18 and older and is a two-dose, protein-based vaccine, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It was approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bullets barely miss baby crib after shots fired during argument in south Tulsa
UPDATE: Tulsa police say an officer was driving by the Saint Thomas Square Apartments this morning when they heard gunshots. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 61st and Peoria. Detectives say two brothers were arguing over money when one of them started hitting the other's vehicle and broke a window.
Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
Washington County deputies find suspect in stabbing investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Taggart was found in Collinsville and taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monday. Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. Taggart is five foot seven...
Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County announced today that the burn ban has been lifted, effective immediately. This was voted on by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners. The ban was previously set to expire August 8.
Broken Arrow Pride Fest gets pushback and support
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — Events Park is the upcoming site of Broken Arrow's first ever Pride Fest near 101st and the Creek Turnpike on August 13th. "Broken Arrow is growing, and it is diversifying, and there is a place for everybody in Broken Arrow," said organizer Jenn Teehee.
Sand Springs PD identify 3 suspects from officer-involved chase, shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three individuals involved in the chase and shooting from August 1. Brandon Beaty, 31, is in custody. Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, are not in custody. Aubrey Beaty was arrested but medically released for reasons not...
Police identify 17-year-old victim from Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Terek Chairs has been identified as the 17-year-old victim that died during a Broken Arrow Expressway shooting on July 31. Chairs was shot and killed on the scene while driving a stolen Kia.
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
