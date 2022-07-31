How Does a Breadboard Work?

www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
The 8 Most Powerful Computers in The World
We're used to seeing powerful computers in science fiction capable of processing massive amounts of data in a matter of seconds, machines so advanced they make modern personal computers look like toys in comparison. But unknown to many, today's supercomputers are already so powerful that they're blurring the line between...
makeuseof.com
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
makeuseof.com
What Does a Car Battery Do and How Does It Work?
Traditional lead acid car batteries may get overlooked nowadays with the frenzy over lithium-ion EV batteries, but these little guys are invaluable marvels of engineering which have helped power vehicles for decades. Without the complex chemical reactions inside your vehicle's 12V battery, you wouldn't even be able to turn on...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the GeForce Now Error Code 0x0000F004 on Windows
Nvidia GeForce Now is a fantastic and cost-effective way to get into cloud gaming, but many users are experiencing the 0X0000F004 error when they try to launch the cloud gaming service. There are a few reasons why this error appears, so let's break down the different causes and how to fix them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Super-Taskbar with Directory Opus
The average Windows user might be fine accessing software through the Start menu or shortcuts on the desktop—maybe even pin an icon or two directly on the taskbar for easier access. However, true fans of customization and aesthetics use third-party launchers. These are tools dedicated to launching other apps,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home
Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Custom React Hook for API Calls
Most of the applications we create today consume data from external sources through APIs. They fetch data from a server and display it in their UI. Using React, you can create a custom hook to fetch data from an API. Given a URL, this hook will return an object containing the data and an optional error message. You can then use this hook in a component.
makeuseof.com
What Is the MoUSO Core Worker Process? How to Fix Its High CPU and RAM Usage
Did you notice the MoUSO Core Worker Process running in the Windows Task Manager? Has it raised alarm bells since it hasn't been seen before? Is it consuming too much RAM and CPU, which is causing concern? Would you like to disable it but aren't sure if it's safe?. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is a Consortium Blockchain and How Does It Work?
Blockchain technology is now widely popular across the world in a range of different industries. But not all blockchains are one and the same. Instead, this kind of technology has many different variations, including federated blockchains. So, what is a federated blockchain, and what is its purpose?. How Does Blockchain...
makeuseof.com
6 Fixes When the AutoPlay Isn't Working on Windows 11
AutoPlay allows you to automatically perform different actions depending on the media type you connect to your PC. It is a handy feature for many, and finding it not working can hamper your productivity and disturb your workflow. You can enable and disable AutoPlay in the Settings panel. If it...
makeuseof.com
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Search Tags to Files in Windows 11
Most users will enter keywords that match file titles to find images, documents, videos, and music on their Windows PCs. However, there is a different, more flexible way to search for files in Windows 11. You can instead add tags to files that will help you find them better. A...
makeuseof.com
What Is Black-Box Penetration Testing and Why Should You Choose It?
Penetration testing is an integral part of every organization's security exercise. You might think a penetration test is a simple, straightforward process without any other subgroups, but this is not the case. There are actually three types of penetration tests, one of which is the black-box penetration test. So, what...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the SUBTOTAL Function in Google Sheets
When working on a large spreadsheet in Google Sheets, you might want to check for the subtotal of the data in your spreadsheet periodically. Doing this helps you understand the flow of the data better, and it also makes it easier to look for errors. Using the SUBTOTAL function in...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
makeuseof.com
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
makeuseof.com
Understanding Borrowing in Rust
Rust uses a borrow checker to enforce its ownership rules and ensure that programs are memory safe. The ownership rules dictate how Rust manages memory over the stack and heap. As you write Rust programs, you’ll need to use variables without changing the ownership of the associated value. Rust provides...
makeuseof.com
Major Snap Bug Delays Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release
Ubuntu developer Canonical has decided to push back the "point release" of Ubuntu 22.04 to August 11, 2022, due to a bug affecting the ability to install Snap packages. Senior software engineer Łukasz Zemczak explained the issue in a message to Ubuntu's developer mailing list. During testing of our...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Change a Volume Label on Windows 11
By default, Windows assigns typical names to every drive you connect to your PC. However, you can always change the volume labels to make them more descriptive. You can assign a unique name of up to 32 characters for NTFS drives or 11 characters for FAT drives, including spaces. While NTFS drives can have mixed-case labels, FAT drives are always stored in uppercase, regardless of how they are entered. We'll show you how to change the volume label on Windows in six different ways.
makeuseof.com
What Is 1GB of Data and What Does It Get You?
The world runs on smartphones, and smartphones run on data. Years ago, mobile data was a pricey feature that most people avoided using at all costs. But today, being able to get online and stay updated wherever you go is a necessity. People are using more mobile data than ever, and usage is only expected to go up from here.
Comments / 0