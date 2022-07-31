Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

www.nevadaiowajournal.com
nevadaiowajournal.com
Beautiful Land Market brings vintage and handmade goods to downtown Ames on Sunday
A pop-up market in downtown Ames this weekend will feature an interactive abstract art activity, cool lemonade for a good cause, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors. Beautiful Land Market is holding its third pop-up market of the summer from 11 a.m. to 4...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
Des Moines Business Record
WHAT'S BEING BUILT: 3 convenience store chains have projects underway in metro area
In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of nine new convenience stores with fuel pumps, a review of communities’ records shows. Permits valued at over $18.3 million were issued for the construction of Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh, Kwik Star and Kum & Go.
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
weareiowa.com
Here are the best hospitals in Iowa for 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
