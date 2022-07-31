ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

nevadaiowajournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nevadaiowajournal.com

Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust

A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard

STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
kjan.com

Horse riding accident in Guthrie County

(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident

A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A hot-air-balloon hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m. The pilot in command immediately landed the balloon after the incident. Three passengers along with the pilot were evaluated […]
INDIANOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
DES MOINES, IA

