ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to Set Up a Sleep Timer on Deezer

By Tal Imagor
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

How to tailor your Apple Music recommendations to be more accurate

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — One of the best parts about streaming apps likeApple Music is their ability to suggest new tracks, albums, and artists that you like. Here's how to make those recommendations more accurate.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame

On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to reset an Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon's Echo smart speaker devices are a useful and easy-to-use addition to your smart home. The smaller Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers out there. Whether you're running into some issues or getting rid of your Echo dot, you may need to reset it. Let's take a look at how to reset any generation of Amazon Echo Dot.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad

If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Timer#Free Music#Smart Phone#Deezer Premium
GeekyGadgets

Spotify Premium users will get individual Shuffle and Play buttons

Spotify has announced that it is making some new features available for Spotify Premium users, this will include some new individual buttons for Shuffle and for Play. The music streaming service has announced that these will be made available to both Android and iOS users. Music—and how you listen to...
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home

Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is Bionic Reading and Why Should You Use It Today?

Bionic Reading is a new method that, through the simplest tweak, can dramatically boost your reading speed. At the same time, it may also assist in comprehension and recollection due to how our brain works. Sounds interesting? Let's see how Bionic Reading works and how you can use it in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Digital Trends

Amazon Echo Dot is back to its Prime Day price … at Best Buy

Did you miss out on a sweet Amazon Echo Dot deal during the Prime Day sales? Don’t worry because Best Buy is here to save the day. Right now, you can buy the latest Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy for just $20 saving you $30 off the usual price of $50. One of the best Amazon Echo deals you’ll find outside of Prime Day, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a smart speaker that is sure to enrich your home. Let’s take a look at why you need one in your life.
ELECTRONICS
The Windows Club

Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced

One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox

Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Why does Alexa stop playing music?

Echos and other Alexa devices make fantastic music machines. You can link your favorite music platforms, request a song or genre with just a voice command, and enjoy features like the Echo’s well-designed speaker system that really does fill a room with sound. Contents. Why does Alexa stop playing...
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

How to Use the SUBTOTAL Function in Google Sheets

When working on a large spreadsheet in Google Sheets, you might want to check for the subtotal of the data in your spreadsheet periodically. Doing this helps you understand the flow of the data better, and it also makes it easier to look for errors. Using the SUBTOTAL function in...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

8 Creative Ways to Upgrade or Build a Calculator

While every smartphone has a calculator, the old-fashioned electronic calculator is going nowhere. It's still widely used in schools and, like most gadgets in this era, has evolved to include some more powerful computing features. However, unlike back in the day, the bench calculator is now easier to access, and...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to track flights on an iPhone

If you’re the designated pick-up to go and get Granny from the airport, it helps to know if her flight will be arriving on time or not. On an iPhone, there’s an easy way to check without lots of Googling or checking the airline website. Here’s how to track flights on an iPhone.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows

Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Facebook Launches a Music Revenue-Sharing Program: How Does It Work?

Social media has many positive aspects, like its opportunities to earn an income. In fact, it is so lucrative that some creators quit their jobs to focus on content creation full-time. Social media companies are increasingly improving their platforms to help creators make even more money. An example is Facebook,...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

How to use Clock app in iOS 15 to help you sleep, and wake up better

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Clock oniPhone or iPad is a great app for both tracking your sleep and getting you up in the morning. Here are some tips to get the most out of it.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy