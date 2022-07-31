How does historic preservation work in Philadelphia? A city commission holds all the power

billypenn.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input
In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
City Council President Darrell Clarke on crime, economy and the Sixers' proposed stadium relocation
Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke on a myriad of topics pertaining to the city's economy and crime.
Rittenhouse Realty Advisor Sells 51 Units in Historic Old City Philadelphia for $13,000,000+
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, announced the recent sale of Penn’s View, a 51 unit loft-style apartment building in the historic Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. Located at 303 Vine Street, the property has irreplaceable character including exposed brick, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams from the original timber frame construction. It is located within walking distance to public transportation and the many shops, restaurants, and cafes Old City is known for, as well as the popular Delaware River Trail, Spruce Street Harbor Park, and the recently opened Cherry Street Pier, an exhibition space with artist’s studios that is open to the public and hosts frequent events and festivals.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Center City would push Greyhound bus station out
The proposed arena, 76 Place at Market East, would envelop the property currently occupied by Greyhound.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount
The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
Philly’s firefighters union wants unvaccinated members to get 8 hours OT pay for COVID tests
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia firefighters union recently encouraged its hundreds of unvaccinated members to file for eight hours of overtime pay each time they are required to complete weekly at-home COVID-19 tests before going to work, according to a union memo obtained by The Inquirer. The Fire Department last...
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Philadelphia mayor says the city will ‘plug along’ on prevention as shootings spike
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philadelphia some Democrats consider return to 'racist' stop-and-frisk policies
It is well documented that Philadelphia's crime has spiraled out of control. Record numbers of homicides and carjackings have plagued the city in recent years. And while the city claims it is implementing programs to curb the violent chaos, nothing really seems to change. Things are so bad that the city's mayor, Jim Kenney, recently admitted that he could not wait until his term ends so he doesn't have to deal with the problems anymore.
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
chesterspirit.com
Some in Yeadon believe Council leaders violated state Sunshine Law
Residents may be considering legal options — criminal or civil — against some Yeadon Borough councilors for actions they said violated the state’s Sunshine Law during a meeting last week, according to former Council President LaToya Monroe. The family of a 22-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 1252 North 52nd Street in Carroll Park, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, six-unit multi-family building at 1252 North 52nd Street in Carroll Park, West Philadelphia. Upon completion, the new building will include commercial space at the ground floor, a cellar, and a roof deck. The KCA Design Associates-designed building will span 9,696 square feet. Construction costs are listed at $1.06 million.
fox29.com
Brother of MOVE bombing victims receives sisters remains, apology from Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - For a North Carolina family, the long bitter history of the MOVE bombing ended Wednesday as remains of two girls were handed over. MOVE members, led by founder John Africa, practiced a lifestyle that shunned modern conveniences, preached equal rights for animals and rejected government authority. They took the last name Africa.
