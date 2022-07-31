Possible showers, storms in Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know

www.clickondetroit.com
DETROIT – A pleasant Tuesday is in the books, but changes are on the way for what looks like a very active Wednesday. Skies are mainly clear overnight, with a few more clouds gathering before daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the upper 60s. Dew points go up overnight, but it is still expected to be a quiet start to Wednesday.
DETROIT – All of Southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest concern with these storms that move through will be strong damaging winds up to 70 mph at times. On top of that, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they are still there.
DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day.
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DETROIT – The weather is going to be really nice if you’re going out to vote for the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s before falling into the 70s in the evening. Showers and Storms Wednesday. Confidence is growing for impactful storms Wednesday afternoon...
Severe thunderstorms with the threat of hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are all the in cards for the Lower Peninsula as scorching heat and humidity bake Metro Detroit on Wednesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Skies have been clearing as temperatures drop nicely into the comfortable zone around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are in the mid-60s as you head out and about. The air is dry and cooler flowing in from the northwest which means you can pop those windows open again, air out the joint, and give the AC a break. You might even be able to get away with keeping them open all day today.
DETROIT – Welcome to August! We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend here in Metro Detroit as all eyes were on the big golf event at the Detroit Golf Club. Things get trickier later today as we are off to a calm and mild start without any weather trouble as you head out. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees as you head to work by foot, bike, bus, or car.
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
DETROIT – There’s more humidity pouring in with warming winds that will boost our afternoon high temps. Grab the umbrella before you leave as we expect showers and storms later Monday here in most of Metro Detroit. Storm risk today -- what to know. The Storm Prediction Center...
DETROIT – We’re tracking the potential for a few storms to develop through Monday afternoon. You can also expect showers ongoing through this afternoon, but they’ll be scattered across the Metro Detroit area. The storms will be moving in from the west and continuing eastward. There is...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a gorgeous weekend, we'll shift things up a bit today. Scattered storms develop this afternoon as a muggier air mass seeps in. Our main window for storms will be noon - 5 p.m. and while I don't anticipate an overwhelming severe threat, an isolated severe wind gust can't be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Michigan under the lowest risk category.
FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath
The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
