Rising Humidity, Increasing Clouds And Shower Chances Later Today

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Adams counties. The combination of heat and high humidity will make it feel like 100+ degrees. In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lebanon, Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Lancaster counties. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions may want to limit strenuous activity outdoors.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO