Rising Humidity, Increasing Clouds And Shower Chances Later Today

www.wgal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Feels like 100 today, air quality alert in effect
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Adams counties. The combination of heat and high humidity will make it feel like 100+ degrees. In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lebanon, Dauphin, Cumberland, York and Lancaster counties. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions may want to limit strenuous activity outdoors.
WGAL
Food cart workers try to stay cool
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, it's not easy to be working outside. It's even more difficult when you're working at a food truck. That's what the cooks inside Marsico's Taste of Italy food cart, located in Harrisburg, are dealing with. They're...
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
WGAL
House damaged by fire in Dauphin County
Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Free ice cream social to be held in Harrisburg to raise money for Salvation Army
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free ice cream social will be held in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon to raise money for charity. UPDATE: This event had to be canceled due to the weather. It's part of Moose Tracks Ice Cream's 10,000 Scoop Challenge. For each scoop served, Moose Tracks will...
Donut shop closing after 60 years
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
WGAL
Mecum Auctions sets new record for event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mecum Auctions announced that a new record was set at its car auction in Harrisburg last week. The auction of exotic vehicles brought in $40 million. That's nearly 30% more than the 2019 Harrisburg record of $31 million. There were 863 vehicles sold at the 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 9-21-56-57-66, and...
WGAL
People with disabilities play ball with York Revolution, Lancaster Barnstormers
YORK, Pa. — Two rival baseball teams came together Wednesday to help people with disabilities. About 60 people with disabilities played baseball in York with members of the York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers. It was sponsored by a nonprofit called the Beautiful Lives Project. Carter Hutchinson, 10, of Mechanicsburg,...
WGAL
Dauphin County to host community conversation about trauma
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County is hosting a community conversation to address trauma from public acts of violence. The meeting will begin with a video about how people process trauma. Commissioner George Hartwick said the discussion is a time for all voices to be heard. He said officials want...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Capitol Police seek candidates through new recruitment program
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police agencies across Pennsylvania have been dealing with staffing challenges, and the department in charge of policing the State Capitol is trying to address its own through a new program. The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department on Wednesday announced the launch of a new internship program. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WGAL
Man sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for starting fire that damaged Lancaster visitor center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced to one and a half to four years in prison after pleading guilty to starting a fire that damaged the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Brandon Walburn, 32, of York, pleaded guilty to arson – endangering property, criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe...
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after stealing state police vehicle, fleeing traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say two men were taken into custody after they stole a state police vehicle to flee a traffic stop in Cumberland County. Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township. State police said the...
WGAL
With Act 77 upheld, Pennsylvania election offices proceed with plans to have mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania's no-excuse mail voting law has been deemed legal by the state Supreme Court. But now counties are now gearing up and figuring out new issues ahead of the 2022 general election. The Supreme Court decision resolved one challenge seeking to invalidate the state's 2019 no-excuse mail voting. Counties are...
WGAL
York County school principal charged with theft of federal program funds
The CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York is charged with the theft of federal program funds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from the school in May...
Comments / 0