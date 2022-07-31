ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training

By Tori Bean, Darby Good
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MfPO_0gzS5GyE00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty

Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car.

The deputy was “launched” under the patrol unit, according to Smith, and sustained two major head injuries that he succumbed to around 6 a.m. Friday morning surrounded by his family and law enforcement family.

Move Over/Slow Down Law: Why it is important and what you need to know

The patrol car had two handcuffed individuals in the back of the unit from the traffic stop when the wreck happened. The training officer who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, sustained non-life threatening injuries and called emergency services around midnight, according to the sheriff.

Skinner has since been treated and released, and one of the detained individuals also received minor injuries that they were treated for.

Bustos had been with the department for about five to six months, and Smith said he was well-loved by the department. Thursday night would have been his last night of training, according to the sheriff.

East Texas church starts fundraiser for family of Smith County deputy killed in crash

“In his five to six months here he’s become to be very loved by his cohorts, coworkers and he was doing a great job,” Smith said.

Smith said he has spoken to the family of the fallen deputy. Bustos leaves behind three children ages 8, 5 and 4, as well as a wife.

“Please keep Deputy Bustos’ family in your thoughts and prayers as well as his extended Blue family,” Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian said. “Also, keep Deputy Skinner in your thoughts and prayers. No words can express the outpouring of love and kindness expressed by the citizens of our County, State and Nation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrnrL_0gzS5GyE00

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault but Smith said there are plans to upgrade those charges to intoxication manslaughter.

“A DWI will kill someone as quick as a gun will,” Smith said. “We are strict on DWIs in Smith County, DPS is, all the local law enforcement are and this is the reason.”

Nyabuto has been transferred from the Smith County Jail to Gregg County and his bond has been set at $750,000.

Mabank woman accused of chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’

Funeral arrangements for Bustos have not been set, and the body was sent to Dallas Friday morning for autopsy. The sheriff said the family will receive a check from the department as they cope with the loss.

Below is a video shared by Wills Point Police Department who witnessed the escort of the fallen deputy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing

East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Shelby Glover, president...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Murchison man’s bond reduced after being arrested in connection to infant death, children locked in 103 degree room

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Murchison man’s bonds were reduced after he was arrested in connection to the death of his child and allegedly abusing his other children. The children’s parents, Daniel Dennis, 26, and Erin Dennis, 24, were arrested in December of 2021 and were both indicted on two charges of abandoning/endangering a […]
MURCHISON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Mabank, TX
County
Smith County, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#County Jail#Head Injuries#Smith County Sheriff#East Texans#Mercedes
easttexasradio.com

Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash

A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KSAT 12

Texas deputy killed by drunken driver in last day of training, sheriff says

TYLER – An East Texas deputy was hit and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop on his last day of training, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Larry Smith said Lorenzo Bustos, 29, and his training partner, Michael Skinner, 39, were working on a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests

When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
CBS19

Tyler man sentenced to life for domestic violence

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for domestic abuse Wednesday. On Aug. 3, a jury in the 241st Judicial District Court in Smith County sentenced Richard Wilson, 48, of Tyler, to life in prison for felony assault family violence, documents read.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy