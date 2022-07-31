ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg area should expect mixed week of showers, heat: forecasters

By Zack Hoopes
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

abc27 meteorologists provide August outlook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our July ranks as the 11th hottest on record. It was particularly hot during the second half of the month and many places saw little rain. The ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains prevented much moisture from reaching the Midstate while producing multiple days of 90-degree heat.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
iheart.com

Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops

(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two overnight fires in York County

Crews were called to two fires in York County early Tuesday morning. The first was in the 3100 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township. A News 8 crew was told it was a garage fire. The other fire damaged three garages in the area of East King and South...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Thunderstorms
WGAL

House damaged by fire in Dauphin County

Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighters respond to late-night Dauphin Borough fire

DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire companies responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Dauphin Borough on August 2, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Neighbors reported thick plumes of smoke coming up from the area at around 10 p.m. Get daily...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy

There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
LEMOYNE, PA
skooknews.com

Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville

A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
FRACKVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig wreck closes part of I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown

Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy