Harrisburg area should expect mixed week of showers, heat: forecasters

www.pennlive.com
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day | Dangerous heat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This afternoon our highs will soar into the middle 90s with a heat index at or slightly above 100. There will be a few t'storms in the region which will temporarily cool things off in a few spots. It is a CBS 21 *Weather Watch Day* for dangerous heat. Be sure to limit any strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets! Note - for Thursday, parts of the viewing area are under an air quality alert for high levels of air pollution, which poses a risk to people with respiratory and heart problems. Be sure to limit time outdoors in this heat and poor air quality.
abc27.com
abc27 meteorologists provide August outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our July ranks as the 11th hottest on record. It was particularly hot during the second half of the month and many places saw little rain. The ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains prevented much moisture from reaching the Midstate while producing multiple days of 90-degree heat.
abc27.com
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
WGAL
Two overnight fires in York County
Crews were called to two fires in York County early Tuesday morning. The first was in the 3100 block of Lewisberry Road in Newberry Township. A News 8 crew was told it was a garage fire. The other fire damaged three garages in the area of East King and South...
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
WGAL
House damaged by fire in Dauphin County
Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
abc27.com
Firefighters respond to late-night Dauphin Borough fire
DAUPHIN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire companies responded to a reported house fire on the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Dauphin Borough on August 2, according to Dauphin County dispatchers. Neighbors reported thick plumes of smoke coming up from the area at around 10 p.m. Get daily...
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
PennDOT’s unpopular bridge tolling plan headed for the junkyard
Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday. Once the court signs off on an agreement...
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
Removal of 80-year-old tree in Harrisburg begins
Crews began working Monday to bring down a giant tree in Midtown. A 100-ton crane arrived early Monday morning to help with the removal of the massive elm.
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
Fire damages apartment building in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment building in Schuylkill County. Video from Skook News shows the damage to the place at the corner of Sunbury Street and North Delaware Avenue in Minersville. Emergency officials tell us they got the call just before 4 Wednesday morning. There's no word...
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Rig wreck closes part of I-81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
lebtown.com
Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown
Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
