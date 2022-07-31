Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say

www.wcnc.com
Jerelisa Ward
4d ago
I'm reading a lot of comments saying his daughter was 15, in the article it says his adult daughter. I was thinking the boyfriend assaulted or harmed the man's daughter in some way. Still it's not enough information to form an opinion.
Reply(8)
28
Starr LaPradd
4d ago
There’s always more to the story than the media tells us. There had to be a valid reason for the father to confront the man dating his adult daughter.
Reply(7)
17
Rico Porter
4d ago
wonder why they didn't mention the age of that daughter? I'm going to assume because she is a child and the dad eliminated a predator.
Reply(12)
30
