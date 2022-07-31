ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Deer King review – a beautiful muddle from Studio Ghibli regular

‘Mythic’: The Deer King.

The CV of Masashi Ando, who makes his directing debut with The Deer King, reads like a greatest hits list of Japanese animation. He worked alongside Hayao Miyazaki on Studio Ghibli titles including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke; more recently, he was the animation director on Makoto Shinkai’s anime hit Your Name.

It’s not surprising, then, that The Deer King is a strikingly handsome work. But the clear lines of the elegant 2D animation are not matched by the mythic muddle of the storytelling, an exposition-heavy slog of warring factions, convoluted webs of enchantment and a deadly, wolf-borne pandemic for good measure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Ghibli#Deer#Animation Studio#Japanese#Spirited Away
