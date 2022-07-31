Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported

wkzo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Dispatchers: Car, semi crash near Grandville
A car and semi-truck were involved in a crash southwest of Grandville Wednesday morning.
Two killed in plane crash in South Haven Township
South Haven police say they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, weapon found
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they found the vehicle with the stolen handgun inside.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semi-truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Monday, Aug. 1, when he crashed into semi-tractor trailer. The injured motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Zeeland man, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Adams Street at the on ramp to westbound I-196.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Officials: 2 dead in airplane crash in West Michigan
The bodies of two men were found among the wreckage of a downed plane in South Haven Township Wednesday morning, The South Haven Police Department confirmed.
74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township. Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Battle Creek intersection to be partially blocked for sewer work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers in Battle Creek may experience travel delays Wednesday due to sewer work. The intersection of Seedorff Street and Hanover Street is expected to be partially blocked for sewer work. Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and be done by 4 p.m., depending...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old woman in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman dead in the middle of the I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township. The crash happened at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday (July 27) on the north I-94 Service Drive,...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
jack1065.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Driver injured after rear-ending school bus in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday, Aug. 2, after rear-ending her vehicle into a school bus, police said. Police responded to a report south of 100th Street SE on Division Avenue about a vehicle that rear-ended a Byron Center Public Schools bus, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
Comments / 2