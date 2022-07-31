ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkzo.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Battle Creek, MI
Accidents
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with semi-truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Monday, Aug. 1, when he crashed into semi-tractor trailer. The injured motorcyclist is a 25-year-old Zeeland man, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Adams Street at the on ramp to westbound I-196.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#The Fire Marshal
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township. Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jack1065.com

Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy