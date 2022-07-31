Here Comes the Heat

kfor.com
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Company that makes robots to build airplanes could come to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A company could be coming to Oklahoma City that makes robots to build airplanes. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 heard from Wilder Systems which makes robots that build and maintain airplanes. The company was born in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They said Oklahoma City is the hub...
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
OKC Animal Welfare taking part in ‘Clear the Shelters’
If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you are in luck.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
Video: OKC officer saves boy who almost drowned in pool
An Oklahoma City officer is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who almost drowned in a backyard pool.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
‘It was pretty sad’: Pauls Valley food pantry loses hundreds of dollars to theft, vandalism
An air conditioning duct was ripped off the side of the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry building where an individual used that new opening to shimmy inside, steal food and cause destruction.
