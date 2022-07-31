Steven Larsen, 73, of Eagan, Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO