Steven Larsen, 73, of Eagan, Minnesota Formerly of Ruthven

Curt Jorgenson, 65, of Emmetsburg
A Celebration of Life for 65-year-old Curt Jorgenson of Emmetsburg will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Saturday, August 6th from 2 PM to 4 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Greg Lange, 68, of Emmetsburg Formerly of Spencer
Services for 68-year-old Greg Lange of Emmetsburg, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, August 5th, at 11 a.m. at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina...
Alta Nodland, 102, of Spirit Lake
Funeral services for 102-year-old Alta Nodland of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, August 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake with burial at at Lakeland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake...
Duane Kiner Jr., 85, of Spirit Lake
A come and go Celebration of Life for 85-year-old Duane Kiner Jr. of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, August 6th, from noon to 6 p.m. at the home of Steve and Penny Weaver in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Dwayne Anderson, 69, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 69-year-old Dwayne Anderson of Spirit Lake will be Thursday, August 4th, at 2 p.m. at Harbor of Joy Lutheran Church in Milford. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Virginia “Ginger” Kerr, 64, of Spencer
Funeral services for 64-year-old Virginia “Ginger” Kerr of Spencer will be Saturday, August 6th, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Sanborn with a private burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner...
Brian Schwarting, 70, of Harris
Memorial services for 70-year-old Brian Schwarting of Harris will be Monday, August 8th, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Harris. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
Willis Gebert, 86, of Hartley
Services for 86-year-old Willis Gebert of Hartley will be Friday, August 5th at 11 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Arlene Triplett, 88, of Sutherland
Memorial services for 88-year-old Arlene Triplett will be Friday, August 5th, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Sutherland with a private family burial being held at Waterman Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland is in charge of the arrangements.
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Craig Cook, 82, of Houston, Tx, formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 82-year-old Craig Cook of Houston, Tx, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, August 6th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
City Emergency Services Update Council On Monthly Happenings
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer’s emergency services updated the City Council on the happenings for July at Monday’s regular meeting with Fire Chief John Conyn noting his crew was not only busy but had some abnormal types of calls. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported his officers responded to...
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Hearing Underway To Get Power Turned Back On At Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A hearing involving a Spencer trailer park is underway as the property owner and a group of residents hope to get power turned back on after being in the dark for the last couple of weeks. The power was cut back in July after city staff...
Raymond “Ray” Starr, 74, of Hartley
Graveside services for 74-year-old Raymond “Ray” Starr of Hartley will be Thursday, August 4th, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
