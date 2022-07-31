Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

www.storycityherald.com
storycityherald.com
Beautiful Land Market brings vintage and handmade goods to downtown Ames on Sunday
A pop-up market in downtown Ames this weekend will feature an interactive abstract art activity, cool lemonade for a good cause, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors. Beautiful Land Market is holding its third pop-up market of the summer from 11 a.m. to 4...
'It's just the right thing to do, man': Big Al's BBQ offers free meals to those in need
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ was born out of a hobby and love for food. For owner Al Laudencia, his restaurant offers an opportunity to provide more than just BBQ to customers. Hanging on the front door is a sign offering free meals and drinks to...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Des Moines Business Record
WHAT'S BEING BUILT: 3 convenience store chains have projects underway in metro area
In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of nine new convenience stores with fuel pumps, a review of communities’ records shows. Permits valued at over $18.3 million were issued for the construction of Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh, Kwik Star and Kum & Go.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
Ask Axios: Why are eagles dropping fish at Principal Park?
Question: My husband has been to two noon games (at Principal Park) this year and both had a fish fall onto the field after being dropped by an eagle. How many fish fall on the field in a year? — Sara Thies, DSMState of play: The park, which is home to the Iowa Cubs, is located at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers and serves as the home base for lots of eagles.Michael Gartner tells Axios that he's unaware of any eagle-fish drops in the more than 20 years that he owned the team before selling it last year. Yes, but: Sam Bernabe, the Iowa Cubs' general manager, says it happened at least once this season.A player initially thought a spectator had thrown the fish at him over the centerfield wall, Bernabe said.💬 Our thought bubble: The eagle just wants to play. Recruit that bird.What we're watching: The Iowa Cubs play Tuesday-Sunday home games for the next two weeks.Take your glove. You make catch a ball or you may catch a fish.
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball: Estrella and Sandfort Enjoy Visit
Fran McCaffery and his Iowa Hawkeyes hosted two big-time basketball recruits the weekend of July 30th. Pryce Sandfort had the short trip from Waukee, Iowa, while JP Estrella hails from Maine and now New Hampshire. Sandfort and Estrella would join Iowa’s 2023 class that already includes Owen Freeman and Brock Harding.
