Oldest flower shop in Ames, Everts Flowers celebrates 100th anniversary

Question: My husband has been to two noon games (at Principal Park) this year and both had a fish fall onto the field after being dropped by an eagle. How many fish fall on the field in a year? — Sara Thies, DSMState of play: The park, which is home to the Iowa Cubs, is located at the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers and serves as the home base for lots of eagles.Michael Gartner tells Axios that he's unaware of any eagle-fish drops in the more than 20 years that he owned the team before selling it last year. Yes, but: Sam Bernabe, the Iowa Cubs' general manager, says it happened at least once this season.A player initially thought a spectator had thrown the fish at him over the centerfield wall, Bernabe said.💬 Our thought bubble: The eagle just wants to play. Recruit that bird.What we're watching: The Iowa Cubs play Tuesday-Sunday home games for the next two weeks.Take your glove. You make catch a ball or you may catch a fish.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO