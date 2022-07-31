ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago
www.wfmj.com

Man struck, killed while changing tire along Interstate 80

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was struck and killed along I-80 in Mercer County on Sunday morning.State Troopers say Daniel Lee Leinen was changing his driver's side rear tire along the shoulder near the Grove City exit when he was struck by a vehicle.Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene.Right now, there's no word on any charges.

