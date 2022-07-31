ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Showers end early, muggy seasonable start to August

By Dan Brown
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits

Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Easthampton and one person died in a crash this morning in Holyoke on Route 202. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city after a crash killed two people on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and the Basketball Hall of Fame released its plans for enshrinement weekend this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, the Senate has...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
thereminder.com

Shriners see positive impact with Collegian Court purchase

CHICOPEE – The closing of Collegian Court on June 17 marked the end of one of Chicopee Center’s beloved dinning and banquet centers. For Melha Shriners, the 89 Park St. location represents a new beginning after purchasing the property for their Western Mass. headquarters. Owner of Collegian Court...
CHICOPEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy