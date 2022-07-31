Showers end early, muggy seasonable start to August

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO