Showers end early, muggy seasonable start to August

These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits
Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
Massachusetts temperatures could feel as hot as 107 degrees, prompting heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect for much of Massachusetts from Thursday morning through Friday night as forecasters expect temperatures could feel 105 degrees in some areas — or even hotter. The National Weather Service on Wednesday said the heat index, or what the temperature feels when humidity and...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Early trash pickup begins in Springfield Thursday
The Springfield DPW will be doing trash pickup earlier than usual Thursday morning to help workers stay out of the worst of the heat.
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
Alert Center: Viewer captures video of tornado in Connecticut
The National Weather Service says it's now investigating to find out if it was a tornado.
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Monday night news update
In this update, two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Easthampton and one person died in a crash this morning in Holyoke on Route 202. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city...
Extreme heat can cause issues with your medications
Extreme heat can have an effect on the medications you take, potentially reducing their effectiveness, or making you more susceptible to dehydration or sun damage.
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city after a crash killed two people on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and the Basketball Hall of Fame released its plans for enshrinement weekend this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, the Senate has...
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk
Springfield Memorial Bridge 100 year anniversary
Springfield celebrates a special anniversary of the Memorial Bridge that opened to traffic 100 years ago on August 3, 1922
Tractor-trailer crash causes heavy traffic on I-91
Traffic is back to normal on I-91 North after a tractor-trailer accident left drivers stuck in traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Shriners see positive impact with Collegian Court purchase
CHICOPEE – The closing of Collegian Court on June 17 marked the end of one of Chicopee Center’s beloved dinning and banquet centers. For Melha Shriners, the 89 Park St. location represents a new beginning after purchasing the property for their Western Mass. headquarters. Owner of Collegian Court...
Residents worried over detour route during Route 32 bridge closure in Palmer, Monson
Traffic detours for a several month long bridge repair project on the Palmer and Monson town line has become controversial.
