Moss Point, MS

Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point.

Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m.

Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of one woman. Authorities are currently working to notify the family.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife are investigating the incident.

