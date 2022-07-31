ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash

By Joe Harker
LADbible
LADbible
 4 days ago
Konareef
3d ago

If people don’t understand it’s a fictional piece, how is that the fault of the movie and not of them? Do they look up in the sky hoping to see a bat signal whenever there’s a crime?

Len Kristoff
3d ago

The movie Titanic was also fiction based on real events and people and nobody got hurt

Tina Tankersley
4d ago

we are discussed by the fact that they choose anyone to represent Marilyn Monroe and she looks nothing like her there's no Spirit there's no charm there's no resemblance whatsoever , absolutely horrible,will not be watching

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Film Star#Blonde
LADbible

LADbible

