Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress

The FIA Formula 2 driver, who currently sits third in the standings with Carlin, will take part in the practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, on 21 October. Sargeant joined the Williams Academy in October, with the news confirmed at last year’s US GP, before taking part in the F1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi just over a week later.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO