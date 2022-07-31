Horner: "Lengthy process" before Red Bull Porsche F1 deal can progress

uk.motor1.com
Related
motor1.com
Aston Martin teases two models debuting at Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
motor1.com
Logan Sargeant to make Williams FP1 debut at F1 US GP
The FIA Formula 2 driver, who currently sits third in the standings with Carlin, will take part in the practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, on 21 October. Sargeant joined the Williams Academy in October, with the news confirmed at last year’s US GP, before taking part in the F1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi just over a week later.
motor1.com
Alpine only learned Alonso had joined Aston Martin F1 in press release
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that he only found out that Fernando Alonso had signed to join Formula 1 rival Aston Martin when he read the official press release. Szafnauer believed his Enstone-based squad had been on the verge of signing Alonso to a fresh F1 contract as...
motor1.com
Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023
The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team. In the wake of Fernando Alonso’s shock decision to sign for Aston Martin for next year, the Alpine squad moved...
RELATED PEOPLE
motor1.com
Mustang vs Camaro drag race proves age-old rivalry is alive and well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s in the US would have been less interesting.
motor1.com
How about a smaller Tesla Cybertruck built on Model Y platform?
What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn't already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn't mentioned any such plans.
motor1.com
Stellantis overtakes Tesla in Europe EV sales, targets top spot
Stellantis is on a roll in Europe when it comes to electric vehicle sales, with the Franco-Italo-American group overtaking Tesla in the first half of the year and closing in on Volkswagen Group. The automotive group born from the merger of France's PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to...
motor1.com
Chevy Corvette electric saloon coming 2025, Corvette SUV to follow - report
As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition launches in Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado soldiers on, and it’s now available in a new Matte Black Edition in Japan. This follows the 70th Anniversary Edition that launched last year, just before the new Land Cruiser debuted. The new Matte Black Edition doesn’t add any performance upgrades, but it does...
motor1.com
Global plug-in electric car sales reached new record in June 2022: Over 913,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales surged to new all-time monthly records, against all odds and challenges. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 913,479 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 54% more than a year ago. That's a new massive record and...
motor1.com
Hamilton: "Huge" for Mercedes F1 to beat both Ferraris in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton says beating both Ferrari cars was a “huge” result for Mercedes in Hungary given its struggles to compete so far this year in Formula 1. Mercedes showed signs of its pace in Hungary on Saturday as George Russell scored his maiden F1 pole, while Hamilton was left ruing a DRS issue that he felt denied the team a possible front row lock-out.
motor1.com
Mercedes E 55 AMG estate without limiter makes top speed Autobahn blast
There's still plenty of love for the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For those not familiar with Merc's platform designations, this is the third-gen E-Class that spanned a majority of the 2000s. In E 55 AMG trim, both saloons and estates packed a supercharged 5.4-litre V8 engine churning out 469 bhp (350 kilowatts). That's still a hefty figure today, so you can imagine what these monster Mercs were like 15 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Volkswagen Group unveils its first electric flying taxi prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
motor1.com
Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff
An FIA medical report that warns about the risks of brain damage to drivers from excessive porpoising proves rule changes are needed for next year, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. A push by the FIA to change the 2023 technical regulations and lift floor edges by 25mm to help eliminate...
motor1.com
Bespoke Bentley Continental GT will raise money for cancer research
Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible gets a special one-off that is going up for charity in 2023. The droptop's wild appearance pays tribute to an American sports reporter Craig Sager who is famous for wearing suits in vivid colours and patterns. The money will benefit SagerStrong Foundation for supporting blood cancer research.
Comments / 0