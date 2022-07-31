ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County.

Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent of the damage. Local residents say they may find an occasional mailbox vandalized but not as many mailboxes that were destroyed in the small North Mississippi community.

Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit. The U.S Postal Inspectors are also investigating the vandalism for evidence.

martha summerlin
4d ago

when they find out who they are, prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Sam Francisco
4d ago

Won't be long before those responsible are caught. Cameras probably caught some of it.

Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit

Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

