Faith Time: Fostering racial reconciliation

‘Powder keg’: Racism allegation, calls for decorum stir meeting ahead of Mobile redistricting vote
An accusation of racism, a call for decorum and a worry about the potential explosive nature of a crucial vote on redistricting highlighted a tense Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday. “It feels like there is a powder keg in this room,” said Councilman William Carroll. “Everyone needs to take...
WPMI
3rd redistricting map on the table: "not every issue is about race" - Councilman Reynolds
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new redistricting map for the City of Mobile will be voted on next week. This is the third version going before the council aimed at creating more Black voting districts. 53% of Mobile's voting population is black. Currently there are three majority- black districts in Mobile. Now, there's a push to create a fourth majority-minority district.
WKRG
Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
City leaders create new program for Mobile youth, teaches gardening and life skills
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several Mobile groups are teaming up to keep young people engaged and out of trouble through gardening. Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design is a new program that mixes gardening and life skills in the hopes of keeping Mobile Youth safe. Leo Denton, one of the gardeners from Mobile Urban Growers who […]
WPMI
Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama
Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
Churches help with back-to-school needs as classes begin this week for Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile County Public Schools start classes this week. As families have their last week of summer freedom, local churches are stepping in to help those in need. A group of children and parents make their way down an aisle of backpacks. It’s part of Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway. […]
Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'
Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
‘Stop the Violence Back 2 School Rally’ last event held for Youth Violence Prevention Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They say all good things come to an end, and the end of Youth Violence Prevention Week is here. The last and final event is the “Stop the Violence: Back To School Rally.” This event gave the youth in our community an opportunity to receive free school supplies, just days before Mobile […]
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Fugitive of the Week: Anthony Carter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals said could be in the Azalea Road area. Anthony Carter is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
utv44.com
Mobile woman believes Camp Lejeune water contamination caused her cancer
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — By now you've likely seen the flurry of ads targeting veterans and their families who served at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Thousands of lawsuits are expected to be filed, decades after toxic water poisoned families there. One Mobile woman NBC 15 News spoke with believes that exposure caused her cancer.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
Two arrested in series of “Bank Jugging” thefts in Baldwin County
Two suspects tied to a string of "Bank Jugging" thefts in Baldwin County are behind bars.
utv44.com
AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WPMI
Every Saraland City School will have armed school resource officer
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Students in Saraland City Schools head back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 8. Every school will have an armed school resource officer, according to Saraland City Schools Superintendent Aaron Milner. The superintendent said the Saraland Police Department will patrol around schools throughout school days....
