Sweet ending options to your end of July Key Biscayne dining experience

Thursday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 4.. We know you are in a rush to get to the beach or park… our new Grab-And-Go salad bowls and salads will not slow you down and keep you fit.
islandernews.com
Where to enjoy that perfect Key Biscayne Wednesday meal
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious meal-deals on the island this Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Treat yourself this Wednesday to one of our delicious specialty rolls like our Salmon Caviar roll!. Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!. Join us...
islandernews.com
Best Tuesday dining options on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a delicious Tuesday meal from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are preparing some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne this August 2, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...
pointpubs.com
NEW COFFEE HOUSE, SALT LIFE STORE ARE COMING TO POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE
Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
secretmiami.com
100 Absolutely Amazing Things To Do In Miami This August
It’s finally August which means it’s about time we make the most of our summer in the city. Luckily there are plenty of ways to enjoy the last months of summer in Miami! From food festivals to dazzling exhibits and pool parties, here are 101 fun ways to make the most of August in the 305:
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thewestsidegazette.com
Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida
Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
Talkin’ Tacos To Open Two New South Florida Locations
While the addresses are forthcoming, both restaurants are slated to debut in 2023.
South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs
MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
hotelbusiness.com
Three properties under new management
Hotel Equities, Indigo Road Hospitality Group and Playa Hotels and Resorts have all recently expanded their portfolios of managed properties. Hotel Equities selected to manage The Atlantic Hotel and Spa. Owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities (HE) was selected as the new management firm to operate luxury property The Atlantic...
Coral Springs Rents Rose 28 Percent Since Last Year, Analysis Finds
A new analysis ranked Coral Springs as the 16th most expensive city in South Florida for renting an apartment in July, while Tamarac ranked the third least expensive. The price of one-bedroom units grew 28 percent in Coral Springs from July 2021 to July 2022, to a median of $1,780, and a two-bedroom rose 24 percent to $1,990 during that period.
miamitimesonline.com
Big changes ahead for city of North Miami
If all goes according to plan, North Miami residents can expect a newly developed and vibrant urban center, brimming with restaurants, housing and recreational areas for all to enjoy. The city is looking to revitalize its nine-acre downtown area – the heart of which is found at the intersection of...
globalmunchkins.com
12 Awesome Things To Do with Kids in Miami you’ll Love!
When people hear about a Florida vacation, they instantly think of one of the many theme parks in Orlando. However, that’s not always the case. There are so many other family-friendly vacation destinations in Florida, including Miami!. Miami, Florida, is unique. When people think of Miami, they think of...
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
Click10.com
Property owners, neighbors extremely upset over squatters that keep coming back
MIAMI – Squatters have been living in a Miami home for months now, and neighbors in the area are tired of it. Several times the owners have thought they’ve solved the problem but the squatters just keep coming back. The normally quiet Miami street has become a major...
Click10.com
Lauderhill program helping ex-cons find new opportunities through entrepreneurship
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – When a person has a chance to open their own business, it can feel a dream aligns with an opportunity. But for a segment of the population, they never get the chance because of a mistake in their past. A new program is trying to change...
islandernews.com
Area private schools gearing up new programs for the school year; tours and info sessions scheduled for parents
Back to school is right around the corner and four local private schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year by rolling out the welcome mat for students returning from a long summer vacation. Teachers, administrators and faculty staff at Palmer Trinity School, Carrollton, a Catholic college preparatory school...
