Watch Oblivious Chevy Pickup Driver Drags Mattress All Over Town

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
www.motor1.com

Alan Scott
2d ago

Probably Cleaned The Streets Better Than The City...Win Win...The Homeless Will Still Use The Mattress

James Shively
4d ago

Sad, Chevy truck couldn't even drive over a mattress...

MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
CBS LA

Woman driving with a rabbit crashes into Lyft driver, then hits utility box, fire hydrant in downtown LA

A bizarre crash in downtown LA early Wednesday morning involved a fire hydrant, a Lyft driver, and a rabbit.Police were called to the scene of a crash at Washington Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA at about 3:45 p.m., where they found a fire hydrant gushing and a damaged utility box. A woman had broadsided a Lyft with a passenger inside before crashing into the utility box and the fire hydrant. The subsequent crash took out power to the area, which was alongside Metro Blue Line train tracks.Police say it's unclear why the woman lost control of her car, but she did have a rabbit in the car with her.The woman and the Lyft driver were not injured, but the male Lyft passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face.No arrests have been made.Metro train attendants were on the scene to help the train get by safely.
Motor1.com

C8 Corvette Driver Somehow Doesn't See Lexus SUV, Crashes Into It

Friends, where do we even begin with this video? Yes, we have a supremely distracted driver in a Corvette convertible crashing into the back of the Lexus. But that's one of just several facepalm moments visible in this short Instagram clip, embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Or possibly displeasure, depending on how you feel about the C8 'Vette.
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Motor1.com

ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

