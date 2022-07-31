Watch Oblivious Chevy Pickup Driver Drags Mattress All Over Town

www.motor1.com
Alan Scott
2d ago
Probably Cleaned The Streets Better Than The City...Win Win...The Homeless Will Still Use The Mattress
Reply
5
James Shively
4d ago
Sad, Chevy truck couldn't even drive over a mattress...
Reply(2)
13
Related
Chevy Corvette Driver Arrested Doing Over Twice the Speed Limit—at 161 MPH
ChevroletThe C8 Corvette racked up not one, but two reckless driving charges within minutes of each other.
Watch as angry car driver is flashed by a speed camera while squeezing past cyclist – everybody thinks the same thing
A CYCLIST has uploaded a video that shows the hilarious moment a car forces their way past. The video, uploaded to Twitter, shows a Toyota Yaris making a very close pass after becoming impatient. Twitter user @ohbee07 said in the tweet: "Cyclists of Twitter! Would you like something to warm...
Watch Oblivious SUV Driver Hit And Literally Drive Over C4 Corvette
What could go wrong with a slow drive on a sunny day within a calm neighborhood? Apparently, you could be one of these drivers who went on a low-speed collision course in California. According to a post on the aptly named Reddit thread Idiots In Cars, the accident happened in...
Video showing front blind zones in trucks and SUVs is a must-see for all drivers and parents
Knowing this could save a life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?
Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods
A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
Woman driving with a rabbit crashes into Lyft driver, then hits utility box, fire hydrant in downtown LA
A bizarre crash in downtown LA early Wednesday morning involved a fire hydrant, a Lyft driver, and a rabbit.Police were called to the scene of a crash at Washington Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA at about 3:45 p.m., where they found a fire hydrant gushing and a damaged utility box. A woman had broadsided a Lyft with a passenger inside before crashing into the utility box and the fire hydrant. The subsequent crash took out power to the area, which was alongside Metro Blue Line train tracks.Police say it's unclear why the woman lost control of her car, but she did have a rabbit in the car with her.The woman and the Lyft driver were not injured, but the male Lyft passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face.No arrests have been made.Metro train attendants were on the scene to help the train get by safely.
What Happens if You Mow Your Grass in the Same Direction?
Cutting the grass is simple. Just pull your mower out, crank it up, and cut away. Or it should be that easy, anyway. In reality, there’s a lot more to mowing the lawn, such as which direction you cut the grass, picking the right mower for your yard, and basic maintenance needs for your lawn mower.
A flight attendant says they feel unsafe in their uniform as passengers get increasingly furious about lost luggage and vomiting kids
A flight attendant told The Guardian they were frequently dealing with abuse from customers. The worker said they felt like "the physical embodiment" of customers' issues amid the travel chaos. They said they take their uniform off for safety reasons when traveling home.
C8 Corvette Driver Somehow Doesn't See Lexus SUV, Crashes Into It
Friends, where do we even begin with this video? Yes, we have a supremely distracted driver in a Corvette convertible crashing into the back of the Lexus. But that's one of just several facepalm moments visible in this short Instagram clip, embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Or possibly displeasure, depending on how you feel about the C8 'Vette.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 23