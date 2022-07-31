Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk

www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Stamford Downtown to get bagel shop, boutique gym at One Atlantic
STAMFORD — Downtown Stamford’s biggest renovation project just got its first tenants. A New York bagel shop and a boutique gym will open up in Downtown Stamford at One Atlantic, a former bank building in the heart of the city poised to become a mixed-use development. Local chain...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Lender’s Bagels celebrates 95 years in business
Conn. (WTNH) — So many things have been developed over the years in the historic city of New Haven. The lollipop, the hamburger, and even Lender’s Bagels. The company is celebrating its 95th year in business. Jill Matthews, director of marketing for Lender’s Bagels, explained that the shop first opened by the Polish immigrant Harry Lender in 1927. New Haven was the first stomping ground for the business on Oak and Baldwin Streets where Lender’s began baking bagels and delivering them locally to families, bakeries, and restaurants in the area.
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
Register Citizen
Greenwich office park on west side to gain a new fitness center after P&Z approval for Barry’s Bootcamp
GREENWICH — More fitness and sporting facilities are coming to the west end of town. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application to allow a new fitness center in the large office complex off Weaver Street and East Putnam Avenue. Barry’s Bootcamp will open there, offering clients “high-intensity interval workouts,” according to the organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctexaminer.com
BLT, Stamford’s Largest Developer, Appears to be Violating its Agreement for 21 Pulaski St.
Twenty One Pulaski Street is a Battle Scene. On .14 of an acre just south of Interstate 95, it’s been individual vs. government, little guy vs. big developer. Now, even though the tiny parcel has been shrunk to make room for a wider road, and the house that was built there in 1916 is gone, 21 Pulaski St. is back in the fray.
Register Citizen
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebeveragejournal.com
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers Launches Blaze Whisky
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers, self-distributed in Connecticut, launched its newest spirit, Blaze Whisky, which won a Double Gold Medal and was a “Best in Class” finalist at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Blaze is a cinnamon-flavored whisky, handcrafted in small batches using the finest bourbon “blasted” with all-natural cinnamon sticks with a mash bill of 90% corn and 10% barley, 33% ABV. SoNo 1420 is also America’s first distillery to incorporate hemp seed in its whiskey mash bills and crafts its ultra-premium, award-winning spirits on the Connecticut shoreline. Located in historic South Norwalk, its distillery and tasting room on Day Street are open to the public to explore their line of whiskeys, gins, vodkas and ready-to-drink cocktails. The 1800s industrial building, designed by award-winning architect Bruce Beinfield, highlights the distillery’s imported copper and stainless-steel stills. Located on the premises is Gallery at SoNo 1420, where the distillery team supports local artists throughout the year by displaying their work. Regularly occurring artist receptions include SoNo 1420 cocktails, food and an art raffle to benefit various local nonprofits. Brands can be found in the Price List section of the Connecticut Beverage Journal.
Register Citizen
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
Register Citizen
Why are investors not using Hartford’s opportunity zone funds?
HARTFORD — Opportunity zones were born out of Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to help low-income census tracts in cities and towns across America. In the almost five years since the bill was signed into law, investors have expressed limited interest in taking...
thefabricator.com
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
Norwalk photos: Paying taxes
NORWALK, Conn. — Monday was the last day Norwalkers could pay their property taxes without owing interest. John Levin went to City Hall and caught some photos of the action in (and outside of) the tax collectors’ office. Taxes were due July 1 but payable by Aug. 1....
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Has 900,000 Utility Poles and is Aiming to Force Companies to Maintain them
STAMFORD — People walking their dogs sometimes stopped to take note of the utility pole leaning over Bon Air Avenue. The rotting pole – which was considerably thinner at the top, where the equipment was attached – angled sharply toward the street. It will break during the...
Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage.
Trumbull industrial property in $4.4M sale and leaseback deal
The 57,234-square-foot industrial manufacturing building at 205 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull has been the subject of a $4.4 million and leaseback deal. Avison Young announced the transaction on behalf of seller Trumbull Printing to buyer Glen Park Capital Partners LLC, an affiliate of Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, which represented itself in the deal. Trumbull Printing will be leasing back the entire property.
Blasting project for new on ramp begins at Wilbur Cross Parkway
Residents in Orange, Woodbridge and Milford living near the parkway have been advised to expect about four blasts per day between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 1