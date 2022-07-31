He fought for housing voucher-holders in Philly. Now he wants to do it in Easton.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Bethlehem’s Banana Factory can be razed, city council says in overruling historic commission
ArtsQuest has the go-ahead from Bethlehem officials to demolish its entire Banana Factory Arts Center on Southside to make way for a new facility. The city council on Tuesday night, following public debate on both sides of whether to preserve part of the complex, voted to permit the demolition. The 5-2 decision overruled last month’s vote by the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission that recommended keeping two of the buildings. The commission and council had previously approved demolishing four of the six structures that house the visual and performing arts center at 25 W. Third St.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
wlvr.org
The Mill at Easton provides welcome affordable housing
John Robinson owned and operated Black Diamond Enterprises in Easton for many years, and while the site eventually fell into disrepair, his vision for what the property could turn into did anything but. “He wanted to benefit his community,” said Robinson’s son Joshua. “He was a family guy. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
vanlifewanderer.com
Kensington Ave – Everything You Want To Know About Philadelphia’s Skid Row
Close to the I-95, and a stone’s throw away from the scenic Delaware river, Kensington is a neighborhood in northern Philly with quite the reputation. While the moniker “Killadelphia” implies gangland warfare, Kensington is plagued by another culprit: the drug trade. What is Kensington Avenue?. Called the...
New affordable housing complex The Mill at Easton celebrates opening of 55 units (PHOTOS)
One of South Side Easton’s most significant and longest-gestating projects officially opened on Monday. The Mill at Easton, a new affordable housing community, opened its doors on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the development partners, local officials and representatives from organizations that provided funding for the project. The $18 million project broke ground in September 2020.
PennDOT’s unpopular bridge tolling plan headed for the junkyard
Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday.
Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill School Zone Signs to Be Removed, ‘Wetdown’ Planned
Although the intersection in which they are located is only a couple blocks from Fountain Hill Elementary School, school zone signs along Broadway in Fountain Hill borough have to be removed because they are no longer necessary, according to Pennsylvania state law. Borough manager Eric Gratz explained at a July...
WFMZ-TV Online
Backyard chickens take backseat after Bethlehem City Council postpones final vote on ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – To allow for proper advertising, Bethlehem City Council decided to postpone until its next meeting a final vote on an amended ordinance governing backyard chickens. The ordinance was amended to cap the number of permits to 40, allowing a one-year pilot period to determine how keeping...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Monroe County. Some lucky lottery winner matched all five white balls drawn, 10-14-25-37-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 in Tuesday night's drawing. The ticket was sold at Tobacco Outlet along Main Street in Stroudsburg.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Here's What to Expect at Sports & Social Allentown
There’s something very different about the latest sports bar and restaurant to hit the Lehigh Valley. Sports and Social Allentown is sprawling and a little classy; it still bears some design elements of its previous incarnation as The Hamilton Kitchen. The technology running the entertainment is state-of-the-art, the hospitality is friendly and the scratch-made fare on the menu caters to all different kinds of clientele. There are ample gaming opportunities, and you can watch the game or listen to live entertainment from anywhere in the restaurant, whether it’s one of the three bar areas or the outdoor dog-friendly patio complete with a fire pit. In short, your every sport-watching dream can come true at Sports and Social.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
I got a trust through Suze Orman. Is it valid in N.J.?
Q. I have a revocable living trust that has been in place since 2005. It was created in California through Suze Orman. I live in New Jersey and I always have. If I need to amend it to disinherit a child, can I? Is it valid in New Jersey?. —...
Monroe County Transit debuts ‘PonyPlus’ service
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new $2 transportation service is now being offered in the Poconos. The Monroe County Transit Authority kicked off its PonyPlus service this week. The door-to-door transit is similar to other rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, but will only cost you two bucks per person. Riders can book a […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Warren Lanes targeted for demolition under plans for new 24-hour QuickChek in P’burg
QuickChek is continuing to move on building several new stores across New Jersey and this time a developer has sights on a Warren County landmark. Last fall, the convenience store chain opened four new statewide stores within six weeks, including a regional site in Hackettstown. It opened a fifth in February 2022 in nearby Readington, Hunterdon County. Now, developer PBXDEV 2, LLC has submitted plans before the Phillipsburg Land Use Board for a 24-hour QuickChek store and gas station at the site of Warren Lanes, 671 Memorial Parkway.
Easton, PA
