ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Disman to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005266/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

