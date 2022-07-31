Attorney General Todd Rokita Marks Win For Religious Liberty In Case Involving Roncall High School

city-countyobserver.com
John Stark
4d ago
It was a win, she signed the contract which specifically stated no same sex relationship or marriage was allowed by any staff and she lied. She should be forced to pay back all she earned while working there and pay the schools legal fees as well. Time to teach these sick people there are consequences for their actions and lies.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
wrtv.com
'I didn't take this to the media, the doctor did': AG Rokita vows to push investigation into Dr. Bernard
GREENWOOD — Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to keep pushing an investigation into an Indianapolis doctor who he says may have violated medical privacy laws when she told a reporter about a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. “(There has been) A lot...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan
WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00pm tonight.
'Like many of you, we are hurt, angry, and frustrated' | Gen Con criticizes Indiana abortion ban bill
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people are returning to Indianapolis for "the best four days in gaming," but the conference is taking a stand against Indiana's abortion ban bill. Gen Con tweeted a statement Wednesday morning in response to the current special session. "We at Gen Con believe in the...
WISH-TV
Park officials call requested fee for abortion-rights protest a misunderstanding
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Noah Thomas, a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, knows the drill when it comes to holding protests, having done several abortion-rights protests over the last couple of months. “Let the park or, publicly wherever it is, you let them know, just as a courtesy, hey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis police leader says he’s fed up with weak penalties for violent offenders
One police leader in Indianapolis says the killing of an Elwood police officer is an example of how the criminal justice system is failing. Carl Boards II is accused of killing Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday. In 2006, Boards was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted...
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
New development hub brings housing, entertainment
A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Boone County Commissioners hire land use planner for tech district
The Boone County Commissioners have awarded a contract to land use planner Rundell Ernstberger Associates. The firm will assist Boone County in creating a planned unit development ordinance in response to the proposed project by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. northwest of Lebanon. The PUD is in response to the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana abortion debate causing family division for a daughter and her state senator father
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The abortion debate continues and for some Hoosiers it’s been crossing family lines. WTHR in Indianapolis interviewed 40-year-old Jessica Doriot at the statehouse rally on Monday. Her father is Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). “I felt that passion today,” Jessica...
Greenfield businessman facing Medicaid fraud, counterfeiting charges
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing Medicaid fraud and counterfeiting charges after a six-year investigation into suspected fraudulent billing from his Greenfield based mental health service. A probable cause affidavit states there was sufficient evidence that Timothy Adkins was submitting claims to Indiana Medicaid stating doctors were the rendering Health Service Provider […]
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Comments / 4