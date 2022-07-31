ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Attorney General Todd Rokita Marks Win For Religious Liberty In Case Involving Roncall High School

 4 days ago
Comments / 4

John Stark
4d ago

It was a win, she signed the contract which specifically stated no same sex relationship or marriage was allowed by any staff and she lied. She should be forced to pay back all she earned while working there and pay the schools legal fees as well. Time to teach these sick people there are consequences for their actions and lies.

city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan

WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00pm tonight.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves

With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Arnita M. Williams

A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city

Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
WFYI

New development hub brings housing, entertainment

A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

Boone County Commissioners hire land use planner for tech district

The Boone County Commissioners have awarded a contract to land use planner Rundell Ernstberger Associates. The firm will assist Boone County in creating a planned unit development ordinance in response to the proposed project by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. northwest of Lebanon. The PUD is in response to the...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Greenfield businessman facing Medicaid fraud, counterfeiting charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing Medicaid fraud and counterfeiting charges after a six-year investigation into suspected fraudulent billing from his Greenfield based mental health service. A probable cause affidavit states there was sufficient evidence that Timothy Adkins was submitting claims to Indiana Medicaid stating doctors were the rendering Health Service Provider […]
GREENFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

