Hot weather to stick around

Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warm today but not as hot as Monday and Tuesday were as a slightly cooler air mass in in place. We’ll still see haze and smoke in the air at times today. The upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over...
Very hot to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warm night is expected as lows will drop into the 60s for many. Mostly clear skies are expected. Tomorrow will be hot once again as temperatures soar into the 90s and triple digits. Mostly sunny skies are likely. We stay warm on Friday with highs in the 80s for the hills and Wyoming with 90s likely in South Dakota. A few storms are likely late in the day.
August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
Fish Wildfire continues to grow; still only 10 percent contained
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fish Wildfire continues to grow, crews are geared up for another tough wildfire day. According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management, today’s mission is to secure the perimeter around the south end of the fire. Firefighters will continue to go direct along the...
Fish Wildfire still won’t be tamed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
Star Village makes a splash at pop up sprinkler party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Star Village got a pleasant surprise when the Rapid City firetruck pulled into their neighborhood. The Rapid City Fire and Police departments joined together to show the community some support by hosting their second pop-up sprinkler party to help the kids stay cool and have some fun.
Wisconsin Biker killed in Sunday crash near Lead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning has been released. George Seliger, 28 of Wausau, Wisc., was killed on Highway 14-A when he failed to negotiate a curve, going across the oncoming lane and into a ditch, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
Smith holds meet-and-greet in Rapid City, Noem anticipates campaigning west river
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With fall right around the corner, the candidates for Governor are making their case to voters, and they’re keeping a particular constituency in mind. Democratic nominee Jamie Smith made his first appearance in the Black Hills courting west river voters about two weeks ago,...
A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dog days of summer are spent by the pool, on the lake, or sitting inside next to the air conditioner. That’s how we dream of our summers, but for some kids, it’s feeding and taking care of livestock to show at the county fair.
Post 22 drops first game at Central Plains Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team dropped its first game at the Central Plains Regional Wednesday night falling to St. Michael, MN 11-1. The tournament is double elimination so the Hardhats will play Mankato, MN Thursday at noon.
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
Rapid City officials is urging motorists and drivers to stay away from parking in safety aisles
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Ahead of the Sturgis Rally, officials at Rapid City are asking drivers and motorists to be aware of parking on access lines in parking lots around the city. Multiple complaints have been sent to Rapid City Hall mentioning motorcycles and vehicles parked on access lines ......
Box Elder holds 2nd annual ‘Water Warz'
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re officially in August, which means kids will be going back to school, and fun summer excursions will start to wrap up. But, there was still an opportunity Tuesday evening to have some fun in the sun, at the second annual ‘Water Warz’ in Box Elder.
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event. Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
Don’t park there!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
Rapid City Sliders win Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Sliders picked up a pair of victories on Monday to win the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional. The Sliders will now head to the Babe Ruth world series in Virginia which begins on August 11th.
