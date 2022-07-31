Federal grant to provide high-speed internet access in Searcy County

www.ktlo.com
Marion County implements Orion Damage Assessment program
On April 12, the Marion County Quorum Court voted to approve the purchase of the Orion Damage Assessment program for the Marion County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).The Orion System is said to utilize information assessed during or after a storm to calculate and pre-fill FEMA required forms for reimbursement of repairs to roads and bridges, public infrastructure and calculate the amount of damage to personal property.
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
Arkansas state elections board denies ballot initiative to block Pope Co. casino
A state election board on Wednesday blocked an effort to put a new measure in front of Arkansas voters that would stop development of a casino in Pope County.
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
Another boil order for Mountain View Waterworks
Another boil order has been issued for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was put in effect Monday morning for the area around Tinkle Circle. The boil order was issued due to a water line break. The new order is one of two currently in...
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority conducting leak repair Wednesday night
The Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority will begin a leak repair starting at 8 tonight. According to a release from the authority, water operators will conduct a repair on Highway 178 at the intersection of Big Mac Road. All customers along Deerpath Drive to the end of River Road on both...
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
Mountain Home company named in Department of Justice $1.6 million penalty
A Mountain Home business was named in a Justice Department settlement over EPA violations.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Conway man sentenced for importation of illegally taken wildlife
LITTLE ROCK — A Conway man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife. Twenty-seven-year-old Jackson Roe was sentenced on Monday afternoon by Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr., to three years’ probation and 150 hours of community service. In August 2015, the...
Congratulations, Emma!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Emma Massey, and Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the July recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Emma Massey. Emma is a member of the Norfork FFA Chapter and the daughter of Eddie and Crystal Baker.
Calico Rock Museum Receives Small Museums Grant
The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism awarded the Calico Rock Community Foundation $2,500 for museum operating expenses last Friday.
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
Talk of the Town – July 29
Join us as we visit with Dora Norcross, Mountain Home Public Schools Teacher of the Year and one of her former students, Ryder McClain.
