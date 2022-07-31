Joyriders plead not guilty to charges of stealing boat

One of three individuals charged in the 2021 death of a Salem man has agreed to a plea bargain. Twenty-one-year-old Travis Barker of Jefferson City, Mo., entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder on July 25 and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will receive credit for the 432 days he has been incarcerated since his arrest.

SALEM, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO