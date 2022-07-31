Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home

www.ktlo.com
Related
KTLO
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
KTLO
Prison sentence handed down for Gassville man
A Gassville man whose most recent charges include possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. The latest criminal case was opened on 29-year-old James Lee Snurr after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Gassville May 15. Snurr pled guilty to the new...
KTLO
Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges
A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Evidence not there, manslaughter charge dropped
A man charged with killing his neighbor appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Johnathan Mauldin entered a guilty plea to terroristic threatening and was given five years probation. MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE DISMISSED. The manslaughter charge that had been filed against him was dismissed by the state.
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County after seriously injuring nephew with a chair
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his nephew at a residence in Mammoth Spring, sending him to a Memphis hospital with life threatening injuries. Law enforcement in Fulton County arrested 42-year-old Marshall Eddy on a charge of domestic battery in the 2nd degree. According to the probable...
KTLO
Two people put on probation had revocation petition filed just 52 days after being sentenced
Two Mountain Home residents pled guilty to drug related charges in April and were given six years probation. They were back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, accused of violating the terms and conditions of that suspended sentence. Thirty-six-year-old Rocio Pompa and 41-year-old Alejandro Rivera De Jesus entered a...
KYTV
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
KTLO
Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court
A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to drug charges and gets chance at treatment
A Gassville man facing new drug charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Hamilton Cole entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center. LATEST ARREST. Coles latest arrest came April 20 when a...
KTLO
Gassville man injured when vehicle collided with tree
A Gassville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Baxter County. Forty-four-year-old Richard Ewing was extricated from his vehicle and transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected serious injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ewing was traveling on...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
KTLO
Man accused of leading high-speed chase, threatening to beat officer
A man is accused of driving drunk, leading a Harrison police officer on a high-speed chase and threatening to beat him. Thirty-seven-year-old Khristopher Carlton is currently free from the Boone County Jail and Detention Center after posting a bond of $25,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was...
KTLO
Co-defendant agrees to plea bargain in murder of Salem man
One of three individuals charged in the 2021 death of a Salem man has agreed to a plea bargain. Twenty-one-year-old Travis Barker of Jefferson City, Mo., entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder on July 25 and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will receive credit for the 432 days he has been incarcerated since his arrest.
KTLO
Man who attacked woman and made unusual demands appears in court
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. On July 4, Mountain Home police received a...
ozarkradionews.com
Pomona ATV Crash Injures Willow Springs Woman
Pomona, MO. – A Willow Springs woman has crashed an ATV, and has suffered moderate injury as a result. A 2011 KYMCO MXU300 ATV was being driven on County Road 5120, 7 miles West of Pomona, when it was crashed. The Westbound vehicle was being driven by Cassie Ford, 30 of Willow Springs. Ford crashed when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
KTLO
Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority conducting leak repair Wednesday night
The Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority will begin a leak repair starting at 8 tonight. According to a release from the authority, water operators will conduct a repair on Highway 178 at the intersection of Big Mac Road. All customers along Deerpath Drive to the end of River Road on both...
KTLO
Four people charged with kidnapping appear in court
Four people alleged to have kidnapped a man, shaved his head and beat him about the face and head because they reportedly believed he was in possession of stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The four suspected of being involved in the abduction and assault are 20-year-old...
Comments / 0