Tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Related
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
WBBJ
Nine months to REAL ID deadline
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
electrek.co
After Bolt bolted from 5 US cities, who gets to take its abandoned electric bikes?
In another example of reality sometimes being stranger than fiction, electric scooter and e-bike sharing company Bolt Mobility appears to have shut down operations in several US cities largely overnight. In doing so, it abandoned hundreds of thousands of dollars of light electric vehicles on the streets. What happened to...
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
WWEEK
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Nashville: Snitch City
In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
WSMV
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland
Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
Comments / 0