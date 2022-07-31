ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz

By DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country. Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release. To get...
NASHVILLE, TN
electrek.co

After Bolt bolted from 5 US cities, who gets to take its abandoned electric bikes?

In another example of reality sometimes being stranger than fiction, electric scooter and e-bike sharing company Bolt Mobility appears to have shut down operations in several US cities largely overnight. In doing so, it abandoned hundreds of thousands of dollars of light electric vehicles on the streets. What happened to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Industry
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
California State
Portland, OR
Industry
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Portland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Mollala Pioneer

Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'

Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
WWEEK

Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Vandalism#Gas Stations#Music Festival#Paiute Indian#Associated Press#Coronavirus#Americans#The Us Travel Association
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
biztoc.com

Nashville: Snitch City

In Nashville, complaints about vague code violations can be made anonymously. The city gets fine revenue. There are a mix of black and white, poor and rich residents, and newly gentrifying neighborhoods. The result: a perfect brew for evil busybodies, meddlers, and assholes trying to leverage the power of the state to make a buck. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland

Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy