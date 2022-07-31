Troy police arrest trio for criminal possession of firearms

www.troyrecord.com
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Suspended motor vehicle: On July 27, at 1:38 a.m., Troy police arrested Billy Carter, 63, of Troy. Carter was charged with a suspended motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three traffic infractions. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On July 27, at 3:21 a.m., Troy...
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
Driver Busted With 102 Grams Of Cocaine On Thruway In Athens, Cops Say
A Capital District man is behind bars after police said he was busted driving on the New York State Thruway with more than 100 grams of cocaine. Schenectady resident Erick Olivera, age 34, was stopped by New York State Police at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 as he drove along I-87 in the town of Athens.
WNYT
Schenectady man sentenced on drug charges
A Schenectady man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing heroin and cocaine. 40 year old Gregory Sherrills junior was sentenced Tuesday. He admits he sold the drugs seven times in Schenectady between December of 2019 and March of 2021. This is his fourth felony drug conviction.
Troy man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cohoes
The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr, 18, was arrested on August 1.
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
Rotterdam police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Highbridge Road. The robbery reportedly happened on August 1 around 9:50 p.m.
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
WNYT
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
WNYT
Police: Driver arrested after leading police on chase, smashing into vehicles
Troy Police said a driver is in the hospital after he was driving the wrong way, smashed into parked vehicles, and ran from an officer Tuesday night. Troy Police said a patrol officer saw a white BMW SUV traveling on 6th Avenue without headlights. The officer turned his patrol car around to stop the vehicle. That’s when police said the driver of the SUV drove the wrong way down Jacob Street.
WRGB
7 corrections officers injured in prison riot at Coxasackie Correctional Facility
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — According to officials with NYSCOPBA, an attack by an inmate at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County set off a series of attacks on corrections officers. Back on Monday, August 1st, just after 4:30 PM, an inmate exiting the mess hall told to throw...
WNYT
Eight cars, two homes damaged in Troy police chase
A Troy police chase ended with eight cars and two homes damaged. Now the driver is facing charges. Troy police say 41-year-old Rasheed Canada was traveling on 6th Avenue, when the officer on duty noticed he was driving with no headlights. Police say they tried to pull him over, but...
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
WNYT
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
WNYT
Charges to be filed in Mayfield animal case
The sheriff’s office says the medical and vet reports from a case where dozens of animals were seized in Mayfield are back, and they are now compiling charges. As NewsChannel 13 first reported, the property is a rescue organization called Kelly’s Haven – owned and operated by Susan Kelly – a name very familiar to the sheriff’s office.
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA
COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer. The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in […]
Saugerties man arrested for allegedly stealing van
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility van. The Saugerties Police Department said Jeffrey Traver, 39, was arrested on July 31.
