ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round: Live leaderboard and updates

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvSy2_0gzRwUjJ00

Welcome to Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round updates from the PGA Tour's stop in Michigan at historic Detroit Golf Club .

After a great battle Saturday , we will see history Sunday afternoon, but what kind is up for debate.

Tony Finau is looking for his second straight victory on the PGA Tour after winning last week at the 3M Open in Minnesota. He is driving the ball great with 36 of 42 fairways hit, and has hit 50 of 54 greens in regulation, giving himself makeable birdie looks nearly every hole. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and is seventh in putting. No wonder he is without a bogey all week.

[ I went looking for LIV Golf fans at Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's what I found. ]

His co-leader, Ontario native Taylor Pendrith, is searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour, though he does have two victories on PGA Tour Canada. Both players sit 21-under-par 195 through three rounds.

LIVE LEADERBOARD

The tournament scoring record at the 1899 Donald Ross-designed layout is 263 (25 under par), set in the inaugural event in 2019 by Nate Lashley. The course setup uses 17 holes from the North Course at Detroit Golf Club — only the par-4 third hole is from the South Course — but the arrangement in the way holes are played, particularly on the front nine, is different from the members.

BLING: Meet the former Oakland golfer who's the jeweler to PGA Tour pros, sold $106,000 Rolex

BLUE HEAVEN: University of Michigan Golf Course is a must-play with surprising elevation, rare history

It could be a day of firsts. Finau, the world's No. 16 ranked player with three wins on Tour, will look for his first when leading after 54 holes — he's 0-for-5 in that scenario. Pendrith is 0-for-1.

Their biggest challenger looks to be World No. 19 Cameron Young, the sport's top rookie , who is 17 under par and four shots back. The runner-up at The Open Championship a few weeks ago in Scotland, the 25-year-old Young has the most top-3 finishes (six) without a win on Tour this season, twice as much as anyone else.

Stephan Jaeger, a 33-year-old German ranked No. 205 in the world , enters in fourth at 16-under, five shots back.

And lurking six shots behind in fifth place is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 in the world, Patrick Cantlay.

Play resumes at 7:35 a.m., and the co-leaders tee off at 2 p.m.

Follow live updates and TV/streaming info below.

[ Sunday's tee times for all 75 players ]

How to watch Sunday's final round

TV: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Streaming: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ , 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Radio: SiriusXM 1-6 p.m.

Tournament scoring record: Nate Lashley's 25-under-par 263 (2019).

Course single-round record: 9-under 63 by multiple players.

Defending champion: Cam Davis, 18 under par (defeated Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in playoff.)

Follow freep.com for more golf in Michigan coverage , and Golfweek has you covered on the world of golf .

MUST-PLAY: This might be Michigan's most underrated golf course

YOUR GUIDE: Ranking Michigan's top 10 golf resorts and destinations for your Up North vacation

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh your page or try this link .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round: Live leaderboard and updates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

How Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams is teaching kids to be themselves

Jamaal Williams strutted off the Detroit Lions' practice field with his pads in one hand and a clear bag full of anime memorabilia in the other. The bag's contents were gifts Williams collected from fans Tuesday shortly after Detroit's practice concluded. Williams describes himself as a nerd, so much so that he's told fans over the past few days that he'd happily trade anyone an autograph if they supplied any "Naruto" themed items in return.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

How broadcasting legend Vin Scully captured one of Detroit sports' most iconic moments

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at 94. Although Scully gained renown for his 67 seasons as the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and LA — receiving the Baseball Hall of Fame’s highest honor for broadcasters, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1982 — his calls are linked to many great non-LA moments in sports history. (USA TODAY captured several when he retired from calling Dodgers games in 2016.) ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Mortgage Classic#Golf Course#Golf World#Golf Ball#The Pga Tour#Detroit Golf Club#Liv Golf#Pga Tour Canada#University Of M
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy