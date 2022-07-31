Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round: Live leaderboard and updates

Welcome to Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round updates from the PGA Tour's stop in Michigan at historic Detroit Golf Club .

After a great battle Saturday , we will see history Sunday afternoon, but what kind is up for debate.

Tony Finau is looking for his second straight victory on the PGA Tour after winning last week at the 3M Open in Minnesota. He is driving the ball great with 36 of 42 fairways hit, and has hit 50 of 54 greens in regulation, giving himself makeable birdie looks nearly every hole. He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and is seventh in putting. No wonder he is without a bogey all week.

His co-leader, Ontario native Taylor Pendrith, is searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour, though he does have two victories on PGA Tour Canada. Both players sit 21-under-par 195 through three rounds.

• LIVE LEADERBOARD

The tournament scoring record at the 1899 Donald Ross-designed layout is 263 (25 under par), set in the inaugural event in 2019 by Nate Lashley. The course setup uses 17 holes from the North Course at Detroit Golf Club — only the par-4 third hole is from the South Course — but the arrangement in the way holes are played, particularly on the front nine, is different from the members.

It could be a day of firsts. Finau, the world's No. 16 ranked player with three wins on Tour, will look for his first when leading after 54 holes — he's 0-for-5 in that scenario. Pendrith is 0-for-1.

Their biggest challenger looks to be World No. 19 Cameron Young, the sport's top rookie , who is 17 under par and four shots back. The runner-up at The Open Championship a few weeks ago in Scotland, the 25-year-old Young has the most top-3 finishes (six) without a win on Tour this season, twice as much as anyone else.

Stephan Jaeger, a 33-year-old German ranked No. 205 in the world , enters in fourth at 16-under, five shots back.

And lurking six shots behind in fifth place is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 in the world, Patrick Cantlay.

Play resumes at 7:35 a.m., and the co-leaders tee off at 2 p.m.

Follow live updates and TV/streaming info below.

[ Sunday's tee times for all 75 players ]

How to watch Sunday's final round

TV: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Streaming: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ , 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Radio: SiriusXM 1-6 p.m.

Tournament scoring record: Nate Lashley's 25-under-par 263 (2019).

Course single-round record: 9-under 63 by multiple players.

Defending champion: Cam Davis, 18 under par (defeated Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in playoff.)

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 final round: Live leaderboard and updates