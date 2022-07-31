District attorney sends Amelia Baca decision to state attorney general. Here’s what we know

LAS CRUCES - The decision to prosecute a Las Cruces Police Department officer is now in the hands of the New Mexico attorney general — at least for now.

“The mere fact the case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office for review should not be seen as indicating presumptive innocence or guilt,” 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers told the Sun-News on Friday.

The move is the latest in the ongoing case regarding the fatal shooting of Amelia Baca.

Baca, 75, was shot twice by Las Cruces Police Department officer Jared Cosper on April 16. The department dispatched Cosper to Baca’s home on the 800 block of Fir Avenue after Baca’s daughter called 911.

Baca threatened to kill her daughter in the throes of a mental health crisis, according to a statement Baca's daughter gave to police. Cosper’s body camera shows the officer walking up to Baca’s house and making brief contact with two of Baca’s family members as they calmly exit their house. Then, Cosper sees Baca holding two kitchen knives. For about 40 seconds, Cosper shouts at Baca to “drop the knives, drop the f***ing knives!” before shooting her twice. Baca spoke only Spanish, her granddaughter later told investigators.

The city has yet to confirm that Cosper killed Baca. However, an investigation conducted by the Sun-News confirmed his role in the shooting. Since then, Cosper has been on paid administrative leave.

Shortly after Cosper’s body camera footage became public, the Baca family and their attorney, Sam Bregman, called on the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to press criminal charges against the officer.

After the shooting, a task force led by an LCPD detective delivered its investigation and findings to Byers on June 21.

The DA said there was no timeline for making a decision on whether to prosecute.

“When evaluating a case for possible criminal charges, the statutes applied are the same for average citizens and law enforcement officers,” Byers said. “There is no ‘special’ short-term time limit to make a charging decision that governs Officer-Citizen encounters.”

If the AG’s Office does not prosecute Cosper, the charging decision will fall back on the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. From there, the DA’s Office can ask other district attorneys in the state to review the case or decide themselves.

Earlier in July, prosecutors from the AG’s Office unsuccessfully prosecuted a trial against a former LCPD officer charged with second-degree murder. In that case, a Las Cruces judge issued a directed verdict of acquittal, saying prosecutors failed to show that Christopher Smelser intended to kill Antonio Valenzuela.

“These cases are incredibly complex, emotionally charged, and extremely important to both law enforcement and the community at large,” Byers said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com