Las Cruces, NM

City settles multi-million-dollar lawsuit with Amelia Baca’s family. Another lawsuit is in the works

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The City of Las Cruces agreed to pay Amelia Baca’s family $2.75 million after settling a wrongful death lawsuit.

The settlement is the first of two following Baca’s killing on April 16. Baca, 75, was shot twice by Las Cruces Police Department officer Jared Cosper. Cosper was dispatched to Baca’s home on the 800 block of Fir Avenue after Baca’s daughter called 911.

Baca threatened to kill her daughter while in the throes of a mental health crisis, according to a statement she gave to police. Cosper’s body camera shows the officer walking up to Baca’s house and making brief contact with two of Baca’s family members as they calmly exit their house. Then, Cosper sees Baca holding two kitchen knives. For about 40 seconds, Cosper shouts at Baca to “drop the knives, drop the f***ing knives!” before shooting her twice.

The City has yet to confirm that Cosper killed Baca. However, an investigation conducted by the Sun-News confirmed his role in the shooting.

Shortly after Cosper’s body camera footage became public, Baca’s family held a press conference to announce their plans to sue the City. Their attorney, Sam Bregman, also called on the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office to press criminal charges against Cosper. However, as of the publication of this article, the DA’s Office has not decided whether to charge Cosper.

According to public records obtained by the Sun-News, the City and Baca’s family settled the lawsuit on June 30. A Las Cruces judge accepted the settlement on July 28 and dismissed the case.

The $2.75 million settlement was the most amount possible, Bregman said.

Bregman also settled a lawsuit with the City of Las Cruces after an LCPD officer used a controversial grapple technique on Antonio Valenzuela in 2020. As a result, the City settled with the Valenzuela family for $6.5 million. In that case, Bregman said the City agreed to pay out a federal lawsuit and state lawsuit simultaneously.

The City of Las Cruces declined to comment on this story. In an email, City spokesperson Mandy Guss said the City would not provide a statement due to pending litigation.

While the state case for wrongful death is over, a lawsuit in federal court is just beginning. In that case, Baca’s family accuses Cosper and the City of using excessive force on Baca and killing Baca without due process. Unlike the state case, there is no limit on the amount of damages.

“We look forward to presenting this entire matter to a federal jury for the constitutional violations,” Bregman said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 23

Angela Legarreta
4d ago

the Baca family are the once responsible for the mothers death, they were suppose to take care of her instead of putting her in a nursing home they wanted th keep her their with them to use her benefits until someone found out and the money stopped, so they found a new solution

JD
3d ago

Same attorney with Valenzuela. This guy is taking in the bucks. 2 settlements brought him about 4 M.

