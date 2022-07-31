Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 1 to 7, 2022

365thingsinhouston.com
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
365thingsinhouston.com
Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios
Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
365thingsinhouston.com
Look crisp & cool at White Linen Night & WLN-inspired events in the Heights
Experience a taste of White Linen Night in the Heights at pop-up events and offers throughout the larger neighborhood—all inspired by Houston’s start-of-August tradition—happening on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Although the once-official White Linen Night is only returning in a limited, scaled-down version (think less “organized block...
RELATED PEOPLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: August 2022
Keep summer fun blazing with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in August 2022. This month, get up-close with the world of dinos, take in food trucks and a classic Pixar film, stroll beachside masterpieces at a sandcastle competition, and more. Do you...
papercitymag.com
From Kevin Hart to White Linen Night in The Heights — The Best Things to Do in Houston in August Keep It Hot
Kevin Hart is headed to Houston for two big nights of standup. Summer is speeding towards an end and your schedule is liable to get packed again soon. Whether you’re a football fanatic, a business guru or social swan, things are about to get busy. Your free nights may be dwindling. But never worry, there are plenty of things happening in Houston in August that will make it easy to close this summer with a fun flourish.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Houston Press
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
Comments / 1